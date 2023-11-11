how to delete uploaded chart

I uploaded a chart by mistake before I even opened a user from mt5. how can I delete it? and if there is no way I can do it who should I ask to remove it? thank you
 

Open your profile https://www.mql5.com/en/users/okane and click on Charts on the right side, find your chart, move mouse to the left corner on the chart and you will see Delete button

 

 
newdigital:

the problem is that I uploaded the photo before I opened that account. the picture is not belong to any account?
 
okane:
Are you sure that you uploaded? Because page should be opened with the chart if uploaded. And this feature works if your metatrader is connected with your username.

Anyway, you can write to servicedesk and ask them to find it if any. 

newdigital:

yes for some reason it was uploaded and I didn't have a MQL5 user before.. 
it is pretty strange. I already wrote to the servicedesk hope to here from them soon.
 
okane:
If you don't have an account when you upload the screenshot, why do you think it is uploaded ?
 
angevoyageur:
I tried  to enter the picture from a different computer. it is uploaded  100%. I know it sounds strange but it happened. you can upload via mt5 even if you don't have a MQL5 account.
 
okane:
Ok, why not. If you have the url of this chart, then write to ServiceDesk to delete it, and wait for a reply. Nothing else to do.
"before I even opened a user from mt5"

it's very stupid the mt4 post personal work space including account number to mql5, but do not allow to delete !!

 
jacky888:

You registered 31 minutes ago here (and do not have any publications and any charts published) - your personal workspace is empty
:)

-----------------------

No any account number was found (at least on my charts).

Profile - Charts - find the chart and delete it:


 
Sergey Golubev:

It's effectively possible to post a chart from MT4/MT5 without being connected to an mql5.com account.

So even if you connect or subscribe later, your chart is published but NOT linked to your mql5.com account, no way to delete it.

Example I just did. Doesn't appear in my profile, I can't delete.

If you lost the initial link, only way is to contact ServiceDesk.

