How to obtain cross between RSI and Bollinger. - page 2
If we are talking about BB with RSI on same window so there is good profitable EA for it. The EA is based on indicator:
Name of the EA (MT4 sorry):
Live trading statement for 2 years is attached (for many pairs, by points, by deposit currency, etc). For MT4 sorry.
Hi Zek,
did you see video? I did it with MT5. On exact way as for MT4.
But scale for BB and for RSI in separate window is different one, and that is why the traders are asking the programmers to code it by some special indicator (if you will try to trade - you will understand what I mean). But it is the other story related to Job service of our MT5 portal (i am not a programmer sorry :) ).
Just want programm....
I am not a programmer so do not ask me about any coding please.
About free coding so read this my post:
Forum
Tukul Thanks To Mr.D,Gardito Utomo
newdigital, 2013.02.19 07:29
Is it some kind of MA Channel? Yes, it is interesting. Where to buy and where to sell (what is the condition for buy and sell)?
Basicly, coders are coding for free if
or you can go to Job service and ask the coder to code it for credits (for money).
Please don't double posts, here and pm with me.
Read the doc for CopyBuffer and you easily find your answer.
My problem is resolved :
Look my program
#property copyright "Zek"
#property version "1.00"
//Bollinger bands
int bbHandle;
double Base[];
double Upper[];
double Lower[];
//Rsi
int rsiHandle;
double RSI[];
int OnInit()
{
return(0);
}
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
}
void OnTick()
{
// Rsi indicator initialization
rsiHandle = iRSI(_Symbol, _Period, 14, PRICE_CLOSE);
if (rsiHandle == INVALID_HANDLE) {
Print("Error in loading of RSI indicator. LastError = ", GetLastError());
return;
}
if(!CopyBufferAsSeries(rsiHandle,0,0,100,true,RSI)) return;
// Bollinger Bands indicator initialization
bbHandle = iBands(_Symbol, _Period, 20, 0, 1.5, rsiHandle);
if (bbHandle == INVALID_HANDLE) {
Print("Error in loading of Bollinger Bands indicator. LastError = ", GetLastError());
return;
}
if(!GetBandsBuffers(bbHandle,0,100,Base,Upper,Lower,true)) return;
Comment("Rsi => ",RSI[0],"\nBands up => ",Upper[0],"\nBands middle => ",Base[0],"\nBands down => ",Lower[0]);
}
//function copy buffer
bool CopyBufferAsSeries(
int handle, // indicator's handle
int bufer, // buffer index
int start, // start index
int number, // number of elements to copy
bool asSeries, // if it's true, the elements will be indexed as series
double &M[] // target array
)
{
if(CopyBuffer(handle,bufer,start,number,M)<=0) return(false);
ArraySetAsSeries(M,asSeries);
return(true);
}
//function bollinger bands
bool GetBandsBuffers(int Bands_handle,
int start,
int number,
double &Bas[],
double &Uppe[],
double &Lowe[],
bool asSeries=true // as series
)
{
if(!CopyBufferAsSeries(Bands_handle,0,start,number,asSeries,Bas)) return(false);
if(!CopyBufferAsSeries(Bands_handle,1,start,number,asSeries,Uppe)) return(false);
if(!CopyBufferAsSeries(Bands_handle,2,start,number,asSeries,Lowe)) return(false);
return(true);
}
Ok, now you can edit all your posts to use SRC button when you post code.