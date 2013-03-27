How to obtain cross between RSI and Bollinger.
Bonjour ;)
Ok a learn a little but i don't see how to put rsi with bollinger !
I want just make two indicator in the same box...
Thanks
I gave you the link for using RSI, you just have to find that for Bollinger bands.
You can either learn how to code that, by reading documentation, or ask to someone to do it for you.
If you try it yourself, and ask specific questions, we may try to help you here.
Do you have this indicator in mq4 file?
Here is the procedure to apply Bollinger Bands on rsi :
1° Add Rsi indicator :
2° From Navigator window (Ctrl-N), drag and drop Bollinger Bands indictor to RSI window, and adjust properties, if you want BB to apply on rsi, choose Apply to : Previous Indicator's data.
See the result :
Yes i know make this with metatrader 5 but i don't know how to make this with mql5 !!!
From code :
// Rsi indicator initialization int rsiHandle = iRSI(_Symbol, _Period, 14, PRICE_CLOSE); if (rsiHandle == INVALID_HANDLE) { Print("Error in loading of RSI indicator. LastError = ", GetLastError()); return; } ChartIndicatorAdd(ChartID(), 1, rsiHandle); // Bollinger Bands indicator initialization int bbHandle = iBands(_Symbol, _Period, 20, 0, 2.0, rsiHandle); if (bbHandle == INVALID_HANDLE) { Print("Error in loading of Bollinger Bands indicator. LastError = ", GetLastError()); return; } ChartIndicatorAdd(ChartID(), 1, bbHandle);But another time, read the documentation and show what you have tried.
Hi Zek,
It is easy - attach RSI, and after that - move bollinger band by mouse to same separated window, I will try to create the video for now about how to do it (it is on exact way as you are doing it in MT4 for example).
I am french and new in mql5.
I juste want put bollinger band with rsi and get cross with mql5.
i want use :
-bollinger period 10 and deviation 1.5
- rsi 7
I don't know how to put bollinger with rsi in mql5.
Thanks.