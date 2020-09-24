Can we write review on the market product? - page 2
You can write a review about a Free product after downloading it, and about a Paid product after purchasing it.
Hi,
What is the procedure to do it ?
thks
It's really not clear at all how to write a review.
I was really looking forward on publishing some of my free work directly from the market vs getting my own site since this is MT4 official site. To test about how user friendly the market works, I recently published a couple products, but my general feeling is that it's very hard and not flexible to get a product published. But it seems even more confusing for users, from how to download to how to leave reviews.
I was wondering why after a month publishing my free product, there is only 1 review, but at the same time I received many thank you emails. Today I tried to download some product and attempt to leave a review. I'm a programmer myself and generally are very good at figuring things out, but I couldn't find how to leave a review for a product. I can imagine for normal users, even if they want to leave a review to start with, but if after a couple of minutes if they can't figure out how, they will give up.
I would like to know exactly how I can leave a review for a free product after downloading it? Thanks.
I would like to know the same ! How can I write a review??? there is no link !
Please discribe how to write a review for an aktuell subscribed SIGNAL
Thank you
(QUESTION FOR ADMIN)
Is it possble to write a review on a (FREE DEMO) product that I just downloaded, YES or NO, and if YES, please explain exactly in detail how to do so.
Thank You,
Dorian
Cheers Dorian,
navigate to the review page of your market product and click on "Add review"