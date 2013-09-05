Bar chart next to signal provider name giving wrong info
Since i started signal providing my sp account has been steadily growing what i dont understand is why the small bar chart next to my sp name is showing all red down facing bars. Please metaquotes if you dont know how to calculate a bar chart dont show it because this could give subscribers the wrong impression before they click and read stats to show that actually the account is growing.
- How to change the Login if I'm a signal provider
- How to calculate an indicator for Max number of Bars
- subscribe two account to one provider
tonny:I think it is a bar chart of growth not balance, I think it is a very accurate reflection.
Since i started signal providing my sp account has been steadily growing what i dont understand is why the small bar chart next to my sp name is showing all red down facing bars. Please metaquotes if you dont know how to calculate a bar chart dont show it because this could give subscribers the wrong impression before they click and read stats to show that actually the account is growing.
Since i started signal providing my sp account has been steadily growing what i dont understand is why the small bar chart next to my sp name is showing all red down facing bars. Please metaquotes if you dont know how to calculate a bar chart dont show it because this could give subscribers the wrong impression before they click and read stats to show that actually the account is growing.
tonny:It's better to make a request to Service Desk for this kind of problem. Moderators can't do anything about this.
Since i started signal providing my sp account has been steadily growing what i dont understand is why the small bar chart next to my sp name is showing all red down facing bars. Please metaquotes if you dont know how to calculate a bar chart dont show it because this could give subscribers the wrong impression before they click and read stats to show that actually the account is growing.
Since i started signal providing my sp account has been steadily growing what i dont understand is why the small bar chart next to my sp name is showing all red down facing bars. Please metaquotes if you dont know how to calculate a bar chart dont show it because this could give subscribers the wrong impression before they click and read stats to show that actually the account is growing.
angevoyageur:Atleast here someone replies service desk could take weeks for someone to only say we'll look into it then they never do a thing. I asked for monthly p/l chart they said oh good idea we'll consider it in future and months later nothing yet.
It's better to make a request to Service Desk for this kind of problem. Moderators can't do anything about this.
It's better to make a request to Service Desk for this kind of problem. Moderators can't do anything about this.
The bar chart is showing as if ive made all loses and that isnt true. Yesterday half the bars were up but then suddenly they are all down. Could it be that they are affected by withdrawal? Because i made a small withdrawal from the account recently.
tonny:It's Growth, not balance . . . it's not affected by deposits or withdrawls.
The bar chart is showing as if ive made all loses and that isnt true. Yesterday half the bars were up but then suddenly they are all down. Could it be that they are affected by withdrawal? Because i made a small withdrawal from the account recently.
The bar chart is showing as if ive made all loses and that isnt true. Yesterday half the bars were up but then suddenly they are all down. Could it be that they are affected by withdrawal? Because i made a small withdrawal from the account recently.
RaptorUK:Then why did it change overnight from having half the bars red and half of them blue to having all of them red?
It's Growth, not balance . . . it's not affected by deposits or withdrawls.
It's Growth, not balance . . . it's not affected by deposits or withdrawls.
tonny:I have no idea, can you show me what it looked like before last night ?
Then why did it change overnight from having half the bars red and half of them blue to having all of them red?
Then why did it change overnight from having half the bars red and half of them blue to having all of them red?
RaptorUK:Now how am i supposed to get whats nolonger there do you have a time machine perhaps? Also the drawdown in mql5 is fake.
I have no idea, can you show me what it looked like before last night ?
I have no idea, can you show me what it looked like before last night ?
tonny:
Now how am i supposed to get whats nolonger there do you have a time machine perhaps? Also the drawdown in mql5 is fake.
Now how am i supposed to get whats nolonger there do you have a time machine perhaps? Also the drawdown in mql5 is fake.
I thought you might have kept a copy as evidence of to back up what you are claiming . . . .
Yes I do have a time machine, for example here is the "bar chart" from 18th Feb 2013 , it also looks to be a reasonable representation, although the positive growth represented by the blue bars are too large and not to scale.
tonny:Take a screenshot next time.
Now how am i supposed to get whats nolonger there do you have a time machine perhaps? Also the drawdown in mql5 is fake.
Now how am i supposed to get whats nolonger there do you have a time machine perhaps? Also the drawdown in mql5 is fake.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register