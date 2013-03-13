Cannot detect value of Profit
Hi,
I trying the get the value of negatif profit using POSITION_PROFIT but the result show the positif value.
But the result
2013.03.12 13:37:12 rt (EURUSD,M30) Profit Now 10
Anybody can tell me what wrong? or my coding wrong?
tq
Shouldn't it be this ?
Print("Profit Now ", PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PROFIT) );
Shouldn't it be this ?
I believe RaptorUK is correct. Strange thought that POSITION_PROFIT initializes as 10 :)
Br, Candles
EDIT: OK, all of the ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_DOUBLE have initial integer values. Probably has some deeper meaning which I cannot understand :)
My apologies for the OT.
I believe RaptorUK is correct. Strange thought that POSITION_PROFIT initializes as 10 :)
Br, Candles
EDIT: OK, all of the ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_DOUBLE have initial integer values. Probably has some deeper meaning which I cannot understand :)
My apologies for the OT.
POSITION_PROFIT is from an ENUM and is an integer constant.
PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PROFIT) is a function that return a double and take an ENUM (integer with limited dataset) as parameter.
Nothing with "some deeper meaning" here.
Shouldn't it be this ?
Thank RaptorUK for your advise. It work now.
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Hi,
I trying the get the value of negatif profit using POSITION_PROFIT but the result show the positif value.
But the result
2013.03.12 13:37:12 rt (EURUSD,M30) Profit Now 10
Anybody can tell me what wrong? or my coding wrong?
tq