angevoyageur:

Hello WhooDoo22,

As I tell you on mql4 forum, Depth of Market for forex is not very usable if available at all. No central market here. At best, like phi.nuts show you, it depends on broker, and it is depth of market for ONE broker only, not for the FOREX market as a whole.

I don't think you can elaborate a winning strategy with Depth of Market for forex. But may be I am wrong !

I'm not thinking along the lines of using a single broker to determine a general depth of FX but a combination of multiple brokers DOM to determine a more accurate assessment of FX DOM. What do you say to this, angevoyageur?


WhooDoo22:

Good luck :-)
 

Does the PositionSelect function from MQL5 perform the same as OrderSelect function from MQL4? I'm guessing things haven't changed a whole lot, with a few exceptions and different terminology. MQL4 seems similar to C and MQL5 seems similar to C++. I assume orders still need selected in order to close them.


WhooDoo22:

Exactly, you are right about PositionSelect. This is not exactly the same although, in MQL5 position is different from order. See here for more info..
 

Hello MQL5 community,

I added the following code to an EA, tested the EA in the tester as well as demo and both returned the following result within 'Experts'(demo), 'Journal'(tester).-

demo snapshot

Code snip-

int OnInit() {return(0);}
void OnDeinit(const int reason){}
void OnTick()
  {
   MqlTick last_tick;
//---
   if(SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),last_tick))
     {
      Print(last_tick.time,": Bid = ",last_tick.bid,
            " Ask = ",last_tick.ask,"  Volume = ",last_tick.volume);
     }
   else Print("SymbolInfoTick() failed, error = ",GetLastError());
//---
  }

Why does the 'Experts' and 'journal' return a value of zero? I assumed 'Experts' was returning a value of zero because the tick volume was below one. I thought I'd test the code in the tester because I could view more volatile periods in history to see if volume increased during volatile periods in the MQL5 tester. Unfortunately 'Journal' returned the same value through any moment in history.

Does anyone in the community understand why both 'Experts' and 'Journal' are returning a value of zero? Also, I'm using the default server from the default downloadable MQL5 terminal available from this site.


Because your broker doesn't provide volume data. Ask your broker why.
 
angevoyageur:
Because your broker doesn't provide volume data. Ask your broker why.

Hello angevoyageur,

Thank you kindly for your response, "I'm using the default server from the default downloadable MQL5 terminal available from this site." (MetaQuotes-Demo server). Keep in mind this is a demo server so features like DOM and Tick Volume may not be available. I just didn't understand why the 'Experts' and 'Journal' were returning a value of zero as a result and I believe your response reads along the lines of "the broker server being used doesn't offer these data." Correct me if you wish. What say you to this?


WhooDoo22:

Hello MQL5 community,

I added the following code to an EA, tested the EA in the tester as well as demo and both returned the following result within 'Experts'(demo), 'Journal'(tester).-

Open a EURUSD H1 chart,  right click on the chart,  click Volumes (NOT Tick Volumes)  if nothing extra shows up on the chart your Broker doesn't provide Volume for EURUSD.
WhooDoo22:

Sorry I miss something. Anyway, if you obtain a volume of 0 that'is because data are not available from server. What you don't understand then ? Try with another server (broker) and see if they provide volume data.
 
RaptorUK:
Open a EURUSD H1 chart,  right click on the chart,  click Volumes (NOT Tick Volumes)  if nothing extra shows up on the chart your Broker doesn't provide Volume for EURUSD.

If you have Volume you will see the green histogram at the bottom and you can open the DOM thingy . . .

DOM 

