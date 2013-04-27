Locked Operation for Signal Subscription
- 2010.02.25
- MetaQuotes Software Corp.
- www.mql5.com
Can someone explain for me? follow the attachment image, you can see that i have 6 subscriber with total 150 credit in, and i subscribe 1 signal, cost 6 credit, so it mean i will have 150 - 6 = 142 credit. but you can see, i only have about 70 credit, why? status of two operation from top is "Locked operation" and they're difference than order. can someone explain for me? Many thanks!
yes, it like this. and it this time, although i have 70 credit, but i can't withdraw, why?
so i must wait until end of Subscription period to make withdraw?and long time ago i deposit by Visa card, but when i go to withdraw, i didn't see any option to make withdraw, no withdraw via card or bank, and both webmoney and paypal are grey, can't select them...
Hi tiendung.1703,
Could you tell me if I can use your signals with a different broker than yours? To be specific, I am using AlpariUS with a fix spread of 1.6 pips. Also, I wish to see some reviews about your EA. Thank you.
tiendung.1703 you have weird broker!
All my signals are working on Admiral market and they are on servers AM-Demo or AM-Live. There are no signs of "Admiral-Demo" server. I didn't even found any Fall in Love signal in Admiral database.
Can you please describe your broker more? I have interest in your signal subscription.
Hi tiendung.1703,
Could you tell me if I can use your signals with a different broker than yours? To be specific, I am using AlpariUS with a fix spread of 1.6 pips. Also, I wish to see some reviews about your EA. Thank you.
1. Please don't hijack a topic asking different question. This topic is discussing locked operation in MQL5 payment not about signal subscription with different broker.
2. The answer is yes, you can subscribe using different broker than signal provider.
3. You can also ask any question about MQL5 signal in here Signal : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signal
If withdrawal links are grey i would suggest you contact service desk or maybe perhaps an admin can help
How can i contact service desk? i don't know any contact information. Can you give it to me? Many thanks!!!
