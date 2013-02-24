After update source changed
Hello MetaTrader guys,
just had a MT5 update and after this update compiling of my sources fails.
Reason: Suddenly - and this is not the first time reported - one of the sources turned into a far earlier state even dozens of times been saved and compiled successfully.
So this is not funny. Can you please code your software more carefully. Thank you.
Yes, I have report this before to Service Desk.
When MT5 is upgrading, everything that is stored in MT5 installed directory, will be copied to MT5 user common directory, therefore, everything in user common folder will be replaced by everything from installed folder.
Use your computer system restore may help to solve this case.
In my case, not files in the install directory have been affected; files below user.../cryptic folder/MQL5... have been restored from anywhere with a very old version
When upgrading, the files in the install directory folder overwrites the files in user common folder, so move or remove your files in install directory to another folder and and your files in user common directory will never be overwrites/replaced.
To get your files back, use your System Restore (Start > All Programs > Accessories > System Tools > System Restore) and restore back to the day before your MT5 being upgraded.
Hello Phi,
thank you for answer and advice. However, why does MT confuses user at all ? Never have stored my files in install directory. So why they reside there at all ? And why my current files, which are newer
and reside in the users directory overwritten by those files from install folder ? Can you explain the logic behind or isn't it simply a mistake or bug worth to be reported to the MT guys ?
Are you sure you don't have files in install directory ? Because when upgrading, AFAIK, MT will upgrade the install directory first and later will copy the MQL5 folder to user directory. That why, files in user directory overwritten by old files. But if you don't have files in install directory, then you may have to fid the location of these old files before reporting to Service Desk.
I do not know if my problem is related to this or not, but after copying the cand_color.mq5 example from here:https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/135 This is what I got:
The example uses the RSI.ex5 that comes with MT5 as default. Maybe I will try a reinstall of MT5 to see if that works.
Br, Candles
