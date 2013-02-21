how to debug indicator on the weekend?
graziani:I think there are other users who ask for the same stuff in forum.
Is that possible?
That would be similar to introducing debugger in strategy tester.
When I want to debug (test) indicators in weekends I do the followings:
1- I create a template for the chart that holds the indicator.
2- I create an empty EA (an EA that do nothing).
3- The name of the template and tge EA are the same.
4- I run the strategy tester for the EA.
codersguru:it is a good idea.
When weekend, the price donot move, how to let it do this function to debug the indicator?
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime& time[], // Time
const double& open[], // Open
const double& high[], // High
const double& low[], // Low
const double& close[], // Close
const long& tick_volume[], // Tick Volume
const long& volume[], // Real Volume
const int& spread[]