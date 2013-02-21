how to debug indicator on the weekend?

When weekend, the price donot move, how to let it do this function to debug the indicator?

 

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

                const int prev_calculated,

                const datetime& time[],     // Time

                const double& open[],       // Open

                const double& high[],       // High

                const double& low[],        // Low

                const double& close[],      // Close

                const long& tick_volume[],  // Tick Volume

                const long& volume[],       // Real Volume

                const int& spread[]   

 
codeidea:

1. Please use SRC button to post the code

 

2. Use Strategy Tester and ... ehm ... Print. You can request to Service Desk to allow debug Indicator/EA on historical data 

 
Is that possible?

That would be similar to introducing debugger in strategy tester. 

 
I think there are other users who ask for the same stuff in forum.
 

When I want to debug (test) indicators in weekends I do the followings:

1- I create a template for the chart that holds the indicator.

2- I create an empty EA (an EA that do nothing).

3- The name of the template and tge EA are the same.

4- I run the strategy tester for the EA.

 
it is  a good idea.
