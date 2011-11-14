Several instances of MT5 in Windows Vista and user directories
Hi there,
The question is for Windows VISTA (probably WIN7 too)
IS there any solution to avoid placing MetaTrader5 user files directory in AppData\Roaming|MetaQuotes\Terminal\xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx folder?
What I have is 4 instances of MT5 on my Vista box and getting to know which folder belongs to which instance is a pain in the a** :
"C:\Documents and Settings\Przemek\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\4569751B1B5D4078FE4A826D09E9D77B"
"C:\Documents and Settings\Przemek\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\\D8E196A488CAFD45BB0BBB0BC09A258A"
I would prefer to have all files stored in appropriate MT5 installation directory like I had in WinXP eg.:
D:\MT5\Instance1
D:\MT5\Instance2
D:\MT5\Instance3
etc.
I asked the same question already. The answer was to add " /portable" in the command line shortcut like this "C:\MT5\terminal.exe /portable"
I must have missed that one. Thanks!
On my WinXP everything works without /portable inside the installation folder.
Thank you for the information and it works now with " /portable" on my Win7.
The only thing missing now ist the Backtester. It still writes on the roaming folder.
"2010.06.06 12:35:30 Core 1 Log file "C:\Users\rechnersack\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Tester\6F9C869F6858C85D7809F35BE65FFDE3\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\logs\20100606.log" written"
Didn't work for me !
use double quotes
i've moved the folder outside Program files
and added after the whole line >> "C:\MT5\terminal.exe " /portable
it works now :)
Here's a million-dollar question: why isn't metaquotes using this "portable" technique as the default? what does the user gain by using additional folders in the C:\Windows\System32\config\
systemprofile\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\A91E9324DA2462A698DE858C48A53B9E\ folder?
I spend 6 hours trying to figure this out, as mt5 was the only program doing this.
edit: metaquotes has advised to run program as administrator. But the mt5 program was installed on while logged in as administrator, and is being run on administrator account on win 2008 vps.
Never had this problem with mt4.
