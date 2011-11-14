Several instances of MT5 in Windows Vista and user directories

New comment
 

Hi there,


The question is for Windows VISTA (probably WIN7 too)


IS there any solution to avoid placing MetaTrader5 user files directory in AppData\Roaming|MetaQuotes\Terminal\xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx folder?


What I have is 4 instances of MT5 on my Vista box and getting to know which folder belongs to which instance is a pain in the a** :


"C:\Documents and Settings\Przemek\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\4569751B1B5D4078FE4A826D09E9D77B"

"C:\Documents and Settings\Przemek\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\\D8E196A488CAFD45BB0BBB0BC09A258A" 


I would prefer to have all files stored in appropriate MT5 installation directory like I had in WinXP eg.:


D:\MT5\Instance1

D:\MT5\Instance2

D:\MT5\Instance3


etc.

Documentation on MQL5: File Functions / FileSize
  • www.mql5.com
File Functions / FileSize - Documentation on MQL5
 
investeo:

Hi there,


The question is for Windows VISTA (probably WIN7 too)


IS there any solution to avoid placing MetaTrader5 user files directory in AppData\Roaming|MetaQuotes\Terminal\xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx folder?


What I have is 4 instances of MT5 on my Vista box and getting to know which folder belongs to which instance is a pain in the a** :


"C:\Documents and Settings\Przemek\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\4569751B1B5D4078FE4A826D09E9D77B"

"C:\Documents and Settings\Przemek\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\\D8E196A488CAFD45BB0BBB0BC09A258A" 


I would prefer to have all files stored in appropriate MT5 installation directory like I had in WinXP eg.:


D:\MT5\Instance1

D:\MT5\Instance2

D:\MT5\Instance3


etc.


 

I asked the same question already. The answer was to add " /portable" in the command line shortcut like this "C:\MT5\terminal.exe /portable" 

 
danielth :

I asked the same question already. The answer was to add " /portable" in the command line shortcut like this "C:\MT5\terminal.exe /portable" 


I must have missed that one. Thanks!

 

On my WinXP everything works without /portable inside the installation folder.

Thank you for the information and it works now with " /portable" on my Win7.

The only thing missing now ist the Backtester. It still writes on the roaming folder.

"2010.06.06 12:35:30    Core 1    Log file "C:\Users\rechnersack\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Tester\6F9C869F6858C85D7809F35BE65FFDE3\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\logs\20100606.log" written"

 


Didn't work for me ! 



 
t4fast:


Didn't work for me ! 



use double quotes
 
investeo:
use double quotes
Thanks, but didn't work
 

i've moved the folder outside Program files

and added after the whole line >> "C:\MT5\terminal.exe "  /portable


it works now  :)

 

Here's a million-dollar question:  why isn't metaquotes using this "portable" technique as the default?  what does the user gain by using additional folders in the C:\Windows\System32\config\

systemprofile\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\A91E9324DA2462A698DE858C48A53B9E\ folder?

I spend 6 hours trying to figure this out, as mt5 was the only program doing this.

edit: metaquotes has advised to run program as administrator.  But the mt5 program was installed on while logged in as administrator, and is being run on administrator account on win 2008 vps.

Never had this problem with mt4.

Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Running MQL5 Program Properties
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Running MQL5 Program Properties - Documentation on MQL5
New comment