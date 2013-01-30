Competition !!!
I know we have the ATC every year but without an EA and some strict criteria for entry you cannot participate, however, what would be the chances of creating a manual trading competition for all to enter, and maybe just maybe we could have an entrance fee of 1 credit so the winner would get a prize, and possibly Meta quotes could throw in a few freebies.
If we take into account all subscribers to this forum get at least one credit for registering so all would be able to take part, also, take into account there will be many who's credits are building but little to spend them on, comments please.
In the meanwhile, why don't you try your skills by being a signals provider on MetaTrader and do you know that you can even earn decently by doing this. :)
I think the problem is the organizer. Who's going to organize ?
There's plenty trading competition on the net anyway, just Google forex contest, and you'll find plenty.
Since minimal subscription price is jacked up to 20cr, I don't think that this idea is now as lucrative as it was, when you were able to set any price you want. This eliminates most impulse buyers.
On other hand: bigger price makes subscribers think more before buy and that could lead to less disappointment in long run. As far for "decently by doing this" higher price might be right choose because this community ain't mainstream (I don't have exact number, but i would guess it's less than 5000 ppl. here ;)).
I mean NETOIL and comex dudes are doing good. But it's hard work to get to that level. I hope to do that good as well. It's hard you need great idea and basically 24/7 server to be as good as possible.
Edited:
Woops my mistake
