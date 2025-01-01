MathQuantileChiSquare

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse chi-squared distribution function. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileChiSquare(

const double probability,

const double nu,

const bool tail,

const bool log_mode,

int& error_code

);

double MathQuantileChiSquare(

const double probability,

const double nu,

int& error_code

);

For the specified probability[] array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse chi-squared distribution function. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the qchisq() in R.

double MathQuantileChiSquare(

const double& probability[],

const double nu,

const bool tail,

const bool log_mode,

double& result[]

);

For the specified probability[] array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse chi-squared distribution function. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathQuantileChiSquare(

const double& probability[],

const double nu,

double& result[]

);

Parameters

probability

[in] Probability value of random variable.

probability[]

[in] Array with probability values of random variable.

nu

[in] Parameter of distribution (number of degrees of freedom).

tail

[in] Flag of calculation, if false, then calculation is performed for 1.0-probability.

log_mode

[in] Flag of calculation, if log_mode=true, calculation is performed for Exp(probability).

error_code

[out] Variable to get the error code.

result[]

[out] Array with values of quantiles.