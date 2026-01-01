- PLULinearEquationsSolution
- PLUInverse
- PLUCondNumReciprocal
- PLUQLinearEquationsSolution
- PLUGeTridLinearEquationsSolution
- PLUGeTridCondNumReciprocal
- LDLLinearEquationsSolution
- LDLInverse
- LDLCondNumReciprocal
- LDLComplexSyLinearEquationsSolution
- LDLComplexSyInverse
- LDLComplexSyCondNumReciprocal
- LDLSyTridPDLinearEquationsSolution
- LDLSyTridPDCondNumReciprocal
- CholeskyLinearEquationsSolution
- CholeskyInverse
- CholeskyCondNumReciprocal
- Pseudo Inverse
- Polar Decomposition
LDLComplexSyInverse
Computes the inverse of a complex symmetric indefinite matrix using the factorization A = U**T * D * U or A = L * D * L**T computed by FactorizationLDLComplexSyRaw. LAPACK function SYTRI.
Computing for type matrix<complex>
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bool matrixc::LDLComplexSyInverse(
Computing for type matrix<complexf>
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bool matrixcf::LDLComplexSyInverse(
Parameters
ipiv
[in] Pivot indices array obtained as result of SYTRF function.
AI
[out] Inverted matrix.
Return Value
Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.
Note
This method is applied to the matrix AF obtained as result of SYTRF function.