LDLComplexSyLinearEquationsSolution

Solves a system of linear equations A * X = B with a complex symmetric indefinite matrix using the factorization A = U**T * D * U or A = L * D * L**T computed by FactorizationLDLComplexSyRaw, with multiple right-hand sides. LAPACK function SYTRS.

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrixc::LDLComplexSyLinearEquationsSolution(

long[]& ipiv,

matrixc& B,

matrixc& X

);



bool matrixc::LDLComplexSyLinearEquationsSolution(

long[]& ipiv,

vectorc& B,

vectorc& X

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrixcf::LDLComplexSyLinearEquationsSolution(

long[]& ipiv,

matrixcf& B,

matrixcf& X

);



bool matrixcf::LDLComplexSyLinearEquationsSolution(

long[]& ipiv,

vectorcf& B,

vectorcf& X

);

Parameters

ipiv

[in] Pivot indices array obtained as result of SYTRF function.

B

[in] Matrix B whose columns are the right-hand sides for the systems of equations. Vector B contains one column of right-hand side.

X

[out] Matrix or vector X with solutions of linear equations system.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

This method is applied to the matrix AF obtained as result of SYTRF function.

Output matrix X has the same sizes as input matrix B. Output vector X has the same size as input vector B.