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MQL5 ReferenceMatrix and Vector MethodsOpenBLASBLAS Level 3BlasL3LACRM 

BlasL3LACRM

Multiplies a complex matrix by a square real matrix.

C = A * B

where A is m-by-n and complex; B is n-by-n and real; C is m-by-n and complex.

BLAS function LACRM.

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool  matrixc::BlasL3LACRM(
   matrix&         B,             // matrix B
   matrixc&                     // result matrix C
   );

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool  matrixcf::BlasL3LACRM(
   matrixf&        B,             // matrix B
   matrixcf&                    // result matrix C
   );

Parameters

B

[in]  Real matrix B of size n-by-n.

C

[out]  Result complex matrix C of size m-by-n.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.