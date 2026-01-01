BlasL3LACRM

Multiplies a complex matrix by a square real matrix.

C = A * B

where A is m-by-n and complex; B is n-by-n and real; C is m-by-n and complex.

BLAS function LACRM.

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrixc::BlasL3LACRM(

matrix& B,

matrixc& C

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrixcf::BlasL3LACRM(

matrixf& B,

matrixcf& C

);

Parameters

B

[in] Real matrix B of size n-by-n.

C

[out] Result complex matrix C of size m-by-n.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.