The signal is formed when a bar is closing. The moment, when a bar formed 3LineBreak changes its color, indicates the time for market entry.

Place 3LineBreak.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Creation of a trading robot based on this trading signals module has nothing special in it. It has been described in details in the article "MQL5 Wizard for Dummies". The general idea of creating a trading signals module has been described in the article "Simple Trading Systems Using Semaphore Indicators".

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. Deals examples on the chart

Testing results for 2011 at XAUUSD H4:

Fig.2. Test results chart

Note: