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Indicators

Long-Term Trend TRIX Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Edoardo Centorame
Edoardo Centorame

Edoardo Centorame

5 (1)
I am a professional trader and MT5 developer with several years of experience in trading and developing advanced tools for operational decision support. I create systems and visual tools to help traders interpret market trends and improve their trading strategies.
12 products 1 code 6 comments
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LongTerm.mq5 (6.94 KB) view
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Example of this indicator

The Long-Term Trend TRIX Oscillator is a custom MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to identify the long-term market direction and the strength of momentum using multiple TRIX calculations and smoothing filters.


The indicator combines:

- Fast TRIX

- Slow TRIX

- LWMA smoothing

- Dynamic trend colouring


The aim is to help traders identify:

- continuation of a bullish trend

- bearish momentum

- trend transitions

- long-term directional bias


The oscillator is displayed in a separate window and uses different colours to highlight market conditions and momentum phases.


FEATURES:

- Dual TRIX analysis

- Smoothed momentum filtering

- Trend visualisation

- Lightweight calculations

- Suitable for discretionary trading

- Clear visual structure


HOW IT WORKS:

The indicator compares:

- a fast TRIX oscillator

- a slower TRIX oscillator

- a moving average smoothing filter


Different line colours are displayed depending on the relationship between the oscillators and the smoothing line.


GREEN:

Strong bullish momentum.


BLUE:

Weak bullish phase or transition.


RED:

Bearish pressure.


PURPLE:

Strong long-term bullish structure.


SUGGESTED USAGE:

- Trend confirmation

- Momentum filtering

- Swing trading

- Long-term directional analysis


SUGGESTED TIMEFRAMES:

- H1

- H4

- D1


WORKS BEST ON:

- Forex

- Indices

- Crypto

- Commodities


INPUTS:

The current version uses internally optimised parameters.


This indicator is provided free of charge and may be modified for personal use.

Translated from Italian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/it/code/72996

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