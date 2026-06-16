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Long-Term Trend TRIX Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Long-Term Trend TRIX Oscillator is a custom MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to identify the long-term market direction and the strength of momentum using multiple TRIX calculations and smoothing filters.
The indicator combines:
- Fast TRIX
- Slow TRIX
- LWMA smoothing
- Dynamic trend colouring
The aim is to help traders identify:
- continuation of a bullish trend
- bearish momentum
- trend transitions
- long-term directional bias
The oscillator is displayed in a separate window and uses different colours to highlight market conditions and momentum phases.
FEATURES:
- Dual TRIX analysis
- Smoothed momentum filtering
- Trend visualisation
- Lightweight calculations
- Suitable for discretionary trading
- Clear visual structure
HOW IT WORKS:
The indicator compares:
- a fast TRIX oscillator
- a slower TRIX oscillator
- a moving average smoothing filter
Different line colours are displayed depending on the relationship between the oscillators and the smoothing line.
GREEN:
Strong bullish momentum.
BLUE:
Weak bullish phase or transition.
RED:
Bearish pressure.
PURPLE:
Strong long-term bullish structure.
SUGGESTED USAGE:
- Trend confirmation
- Momentum filtering
- Swing trading
- Long-term directional analysis
SUGGESTED TIMEFRAMES:
- H1
- H4
- D1
WORKS BEST ON:
- Forex
- Indices
- Crypto
- Commodities
INPUTS:
The current version uses internally optimised parameters.
This indicator is provided free of charge and may be modified for personal use.
Translated from Italian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/it/code/72996
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