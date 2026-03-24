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To Close All Open Trades of Different Symbols - library for MetaTrader 5
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Key Features
ClosePositions(symbol): Closes all open positions for a specified symbol (or current chart symbol if none provided).
CloseAllPositions(): Closes positions across all symbols with open trades, collecting unique symbols first to avoid duplication.
CloseByMagic(magic): Targets positions by specific magic number, supporting multi-EA environments.
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