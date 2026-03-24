CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Libraries

To Close All Open Trades of Different Symbols - library for MetaTrader 5

Kuldeep Krishnat Konde
Kuldeep Krishnat Konde

Kuldeep Krishnat Konde

  • mql4/5 and PineScript Developer at  Pune
  • India
  • 1081
5 (2)
I am a seasoned trading automation developer with wide experience in building custom solutions for the MetaTrader ecosystem. My expertise spans the development of Expert Advisors, technical indicators, and advanced trading scripts using MQL4 and MQL5.
5 products 1 signal 1 code 4 topics 6 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
1448
Rating:
(3)
Published:
Updated:
Close All.mqh (0.92 KB) view
ca.png (14.21 KB)
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
TradeCloserLib is a professional MQL5 library designed for automated trading systems, providing reliable functions to close open positions across single symbols, all symbols, or by magic number.

Key Features

ClosePositions(symbol): Closes all open positions for a specified symbol (or current chart symbol if none provided).

CloseAllPositions(): Closes positions across all symbols with open trades, collecting unique symbols first to avoid duplication.

CloseByMagic(magic): Targets positions by specific magic number, supporting multi-EA environments.


ZigZag Support and Resistance Detection ZigZag Support and Resistance Detection

ZigZag SNR Detection identifies support and resistance levels using ZigZag pivot points.

Pro MA Crossover EA for MT5 Pro MA Crossover EA for MT5

This EA serves as a template for traders interested in automating strategies in MT5. It implements a Moving Average crossover system and can be used as-is or customized by adjusting its settings. The free source code is designed to be easily modified for adding new indicators, logic, and trading features.

Institutional Currency Exposure Monitor Institutional Currency Exposure Monitor

An institutional-grade dashboard that breaks down your open positions and calculates your true net lot exposure per individual currency, preventing invisible systemic risks and over-leveraging.

SMC Liquidity Sweep and Rejection Detector SMC Liquidity Sweep and Rejection Detector

A high-precision indicator designed to detect institutional liquidity sweeps (stop hunts). It identifies price rejection beyond recent swing levels, marking potential high-probability reversal zones without lagging indicators.