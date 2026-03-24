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ZigZag Support and Resistance Detection - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Features:
- Detects key support and resistance levels using ZigZag pivot points.
- Identifies high and low extremes to calculate levels.
- Optional display of closed and open levels for historical analysis.
- Adjustable ZigZag parameters: Depth, Deviation, and Backstep.
- Interactive labels display the level type and timeframe.
- Works on all standard MetaTrader symbols and intraday to daily timeframes.
Parameters:
|Parameter Name
|Description
|InpLookback
|Total number of bars to analyze for level detection.
|InpDepth
|ZigZag Depth parameter to identify pivots.
|InpDeviation
|ZigZag Deviation to filter minor price fluctuations.
|InpBackstep
|ZigZag Backstep to avoid false pivot points.
|InpDrawClosed
|Show levels that have already been broken.
|InpDrawZigZag
|Display the ZigZag line on the chart.
|InpDrawLabels
|Display text labels for each level.
How to Use:
A simple step-by-step guide:
- Attach the indicator to a chart of your chosen symbol and timeframe.
- Adjust ZigZag parameters (Depth, Deviation, Backstep) to suit your analysis style.
- Choose whether to display closed levels, ZigZag line, and labels.
- The indicator will display support and resistance levels and highlight clusters of pivots.
- Observe the chart for areas where multiple levels converge to identify potential zones of interest.
Understanding Support and Resistance Levels:
- Support levels are drawn from low pivots; resistance levels are drawn from high pivots.
- Open levels extend to the current bar, while closed levels have been broken.
- Labels indicate the type of level (S for Support, R for Resistance) and the chart timeframe.
Screenshots:
Conclusion:
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