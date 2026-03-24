This EA serves as a template for traders interested in automating strategies in MT5. It implements a Moving Average crossover system and can be used as-is or customized by adjusting its settings. The free source code is designed to be easily modified for adding new indicators, logic, and trading features.

This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to detect swing highs and lows on the H4 timeframe, then wait for sweeps (liquidity grabs) on the M15 timeframe to trigger buy/sell trades with defined risk management.