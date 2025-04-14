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ZigZag Fibo - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This is a modified version of the original MetaQuotes MQL4 indicator with an added automatic Fibonacci feature. It automatically plots Fibonacci retracement/projection levels based on selected swing highs/lows. Users can choose which swing index (e.g., 1st, 2nd, or 3rd swing) to use as the Fibonacci anchor point, simplifying technical analysis by eliminating manual drawing. This modification does not claim any rights to the original indicator—it only enhances usability.
This Expert Advisor (EA) analyzes market movement by calculating the average pip movement per tick and the average spread over a user-defined number of ticks (MAX_TICKS). It also evaluates the average pip movement and spread over a specified time interval (CHECK_SECONDS). The EA dynamically tracks price changes and spread values, printing the results in the terminal and displaying them on the chart using the Comment() function. This helps traders gauge market volatility and spread fluctuations in real time.Withdrawal Tracking
This is a piece of code to add to an existing Expert advisor to track withdrawals from your account where the EA is running. It helps the user to monitor his or her withdrawals from a particular account.
This Expert Advisor opens trades based on the crossover of two adjustable moving averages. You can fully customize the periods, type (e.g., EMA, SMA), and direction (long-only, short-only, or both). It includes optional Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop settings.RRS Impulse
This EA scalps using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) Indicator, Stochastic Oscillator Indicator, and Bollinger Bands Indicator to identify trend or counter-trend opportunities. As a multi-pair EA, it scans multiple currency pairs for signals. This EA comes with a variety of features, including Trailing, Risk Management, Money Management, Restriction Mode, and more. With the right settings, it has the potential to generate significant profits.