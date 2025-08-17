It is an indicator that determines target levels according to the average of price movements on an annual, monthly, weekly or 4-hourly basis.

The current levels are determined as follows;

OpenBuffer[i] = PeriodOpenPrice;

HighBuffer[i] = PeriodOpenPrice + adr/2;

LowBuffer[i] = PeriodOpenPrice - adr/2;

MaxHighBuffer[i] = PeriodOpenPrice + adr;

MinLowBuffer[i] = PeriodOpenPrice - adr;











