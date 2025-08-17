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Average Range - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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It is an indicator that determines target levels according to the average of price movements on an annual, monthly, weekly or 4-hourly basis.
The current levels are determined as follows;
OpenBuffer[i] = PeriodOpenPrice;
HighBuffer[i] = PeriodOpenPrice + adr/2;
LowBuffer[i] = PeriodOpenPrice - adr/2;
MaxHighBuffer[i] = PeriodOpenPrice + adr;
MinLowBuffer[i] = PeriodOpenPrice - adr;
Translated from Turkish by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/tr/code/54247
Tarantella EA: Advanced grid trading system with hedging capabilities and Market Profile integration. Uses ADX trend filtering, Fibonacci-based grid spacing, and multi-layered entry conditions (RSI/ATR/volume) to execute trades only within Market Profile value areas. Features intelligent risk management including trailing stops, breakeven triggers, and partial hedge closing.Promise
Interface for implementing asynchronous execution of algorithms
The EA identifies trade setups by waiting for a user-defined number of indicators (e.g., 2 out of 3) to show divergence simultaneously. This multi-layer confirmation approach filters out market noise. Key Features: Triple Confirmation Engine: Analyzes RSI, MACD, & Stochastic divergence. Advanced Filters: Optional Trend Filter (MA) and Volume Filter for superior signal quality. Full Customization: Control all indicator settings, divergence sensitivity, and trade logic. Professional Risk Management: Use fixed lots or percentage-based money management with SL/TP.A powerful and feature-rich JSON library for MQL5, designed to bring a modern development experience similar to Python/JS
A powerful and feature-rich JSON library for MQL5, designed to bring a modern development experience similar to Python/JS