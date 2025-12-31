SignaleKategorien
Effiong Lolang

PROMETHEUS FX

Effiong Lolang
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 100 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 3%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
15
Gewinntrades:
9 (60.00%)
Verlusttrades:
6 (40.00%)
Bester Trade:
85.37 GBP
Schlechtester Trade:
-70.66 GBP
Bruttoprofit:
348.29 GBP (1 845 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-202.32 GBP (1 015 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
4 (209.54 GBP)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
209.54 GBP (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading-Aktivität:
55.51%
Max deposit load:
5.72%
Letzter Trade:
22 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
15
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
7 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
1.15
Long-Positionen:
12 (80.00%)
Short-Positionen:
3 (20.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.72
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
9.73 GBP
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
38.70 GBP
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-33.72 GBP
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-126.79 GBP)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-126.79 GBP (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
2.89%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
54.66 GBP
Maximaler:
126.79 GBP (2.40%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
2.44% (126.79 GBP)
Kapital:
2.22% (114.39 GBP)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 12
AUDNZD 1
NZDCAD 1
EURUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 269
AUDNZD -4
NZDCAD -5
EURUSD -72
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.4K
AUDNZD -49
NZDCAD -52
EURUSD -482
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +85.37 GBP
Schlechtester Trade: -71 GBP
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +209.54 GBP
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -126.79 GBP

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-Live17" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.08 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.24 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.27 × 168
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.60 × 156
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.83 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.23 × 379
ICMarkets-Live03
1.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.30 × 980
RSGFinance-Live
2.57 × 23
RoboForex-ECN
2.86 × 478
TradersWay-Live
3.00 × 17
Pepperstone-Edge07
3.20 × 20
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
3.56 × 32
ICMarkets-Live14
3.76 × 70
XMGlobal-Real 35
4.32 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.07 × 91
PlaceATrade-Real-4
7.15 × 305
ICMarketsSC-Live26
17.00 × 1
PROMETHEUS FX


Algorithmic Trading Signals Built for Sustainable Growth

PROMETHEUS FX is a professionally managed algorithmic signal service designed to deliver strong, consistent growth while maintaining a controlled and transparent risk profile.

Rather than relying on a single strategy or market condition, PROMETHEUS FX operates as a diversified portfolio of automated trading systems, carefully balanced to protect capital and compound returns over time.

This is not a high-risk gamble — it is a structured, risk-aware trading solution built for traders who value longevity as much as performance.


🧠 My Approach

At the heart of PROMETHEUS FX is a simple principle:

True trading performance comes from balance — not from chasing maximum gains, but from managing risk intelligently and consistently.

The service combines multiple independently developed Expert Advisors (EAs), each with a specific role:

  • Some systems focus on capital growth

  • Others are designed to stabilise equity and reduce volatility

  • Together, they form a cohesive portfolio rather than isolated strategies

Every strategy included in PROMETHEUS FX has been evaluated for:

  • Drawdown behaviour

  • Recovery speed

  • Consistency across market conditions

No single system is allowed to dominate risk.



⚖️ Risk Management You Can Understand

Risk is controlled at two levels:

🔹 Strategy-Level Control

  • Each EA operates within predefined risk boundaries

  • Higher-return strategies are deliberately scaled back

  • Lower-drawdown strategies help smooth performance and speed recovery

🔹 Portfolio-Level Protection

  • PROMETHEUS FX targets a maximum portfolio drawdown of approximately 15–18%

  • This helps protect capital and prevents prolonged drawdowns

There is no raw martingale, no unlimited grid, and no uncontrolled exposure escalation.



📈 What to Expect

While all trading carries risk and results will vary, PROMETHEUS FX is designed to provide:

  • Low loss frequency across the year

  • Fast recovery from drawdowns (typically days rather than months)

  • Strong long-term compounding potential

  • A smoother equity curve relative to overall return

The focus is not short-term hype — it is repeatable performance over time.



🧩 Why PROMETHEUS FX Is Different

Many signal services rely on:

  • A single strategy

  • A single market regime

  • Or excessive risk to inflate short-term results

PROMETHEUS FX is different because it offers:

  • ✅ A diversified portfolio of strategies

  • ✅ Intentional risk balancing

  • ✅ Transparent drawdown expectations

  • ✅ A professional, capital-preservation mindset

The goal is not just to generate returns —
it is to stay in the market long enough for compounding to do the heavy lifting.



👤 Who PROMETHEUS FX Is For

PROMETHEUS FX is ideal for traders and investors who:

  • Understand that drawdowns are a normal part of trading

  • Prefer controlled risk with meaningful upside

  • Value structure, transparency, and discipline

  • Are looking for a signal they can follow long-term

It is not suitable for those seeking guaranteed returns or zero drawdown.



🔹 What markets does PROMETHEUS FX trade?

PROMETHEUS FX trades a defined basket of high-liquidity forex pairs and gold, selected for execution quality, spread efficiency, and long-term stability.

The primary instruments traded are:

  • EURUSD

  • GBPUSD

  • USDJPY

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

  • USDCAD

  • NZDUSD

  • AUDNZD

  • AUDCAD

  • NZDCAD

  • GBPCHF

This mix provides exposure to:

  • Major currencies

  • Commodity-linked pairs

  • Select cross pairs with lower correlation



🔹 What drawdown should I realistically expect?

The service is structured to target a portfolio drawdown in the region of 15–18% under normal market conditions.

During rare periods of elevated volatility, drawdown may approach this range before recovery. A portfolio-level risk control mechanism is in place to reduce exposure if conditions deteriorate further.

Drawdowns are a normal part of active trading and should be expected.



🔹 How often does the system experience losing periods?

Historically, the system experiences:

  • Relatively few losing periods per year

  • Losses that are typically followed by short recovery phases, often measured in days rather than months

This does not imply losses will not occur — only that they are managed within defined risk limits.



🔹 How quickly does the system recover from drawdowns?

Most historical drawdowns have recovered within a few days to approximately one week, depending on market conditions.

Because multiple strategies run simultaneously, recovery does not depend on a single system or market.



🔹 What account size is recommended?

While the signal can technically be followed with smaller balances, for smoother execution and better risk distribution a minimum account size of £1,000–£5,000 (or equivalent) is recommended.

Guidance on lot sizing is provided to help align individual accounts with the system’s intended risk profile.



⚠️ Important Disclaimer

Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

PROMETHEUS FX is designed to manage risk intelligently, not eliminate it.
Subscribers should only allocate capital they are comfortable trading.


