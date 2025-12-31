PROMETHEUS FX







Algorithmic Trading Signals Built for Sustainable Growth

PROMETHEUS FX is a professionally managed algorithmic signal service designed to deliver strong, consistent growth while maintaining a controlled and transparent risk profile.

Rather than relying on a single strategy or market condition, PROMETHEUS FX operates as a diversified portfolio of automated trading systems, carefully balanced to protect capital and compound returns over time.

This is not a high-risk gamble — it is a structured, risk-aware trading solution built for traders who value longevity as much as performance.





🧠 My Approach

At the heart of PROMETHEUS FX is a simple principle:

True trading performance comes from balance — not from chasing maximum gains, but from managing risk intelligently and consistently.

The service combines multiple independently developed Expert Advisors (EAs), each with a specific role:

Some systems focus on capital growth

Others are designed to stabilise equity and reduce volatility

Together, they form a cohesive portfolio rather than isolated strategies

Every strategy included in PROMETHEUS FX has been evaluated for:

Drawdown behaviour

Recovery speed

Consistency across market conditions

No single system is allowed to dominate risk.









⚖️ Risk Management You Can Understand

Risk is controlled at two levels:

🔹 Strategy-Level Control

Each EA operates within predefined risk boundaries

Higher-return strategies are deliberately scaled back

Lower-drawdown strategies help smooth performance and speed recovery

🔹 Portfolio-Level Protection

PROMETHEUS FX targets a maximum portfolio drawdown of approximately 15–18%

This helps protect capital and prevents prolonged drawdowns

There is no raw martingale, no unlimited grid, and no uncontrolled exposure escalation.









📈 What to Expect

While all trading carries risk and results will vary, PROMETHEUS FX is designed to provide:

Low loss frequency across the year

Fast recovery from drawdowns (typically days rather than months)

Strong long-term compounding potential

A smoother equity curve relative to overall return

The focus is not short-term hype — it is repeatable performance over time.









🧩 Why PROMETHEUS FX Is Different

Many signal services rely on:

A single strategy

A single market regime

Or excessive risk to inflate short-term results

PROMETHEUS FX is different because it offers:

✅ A diversified portfolio of strategies

✅ Intentional risk balancing

✅ Transparent drawdown expectations

✅ A professional, capital-preservation mindset

The goal is not just to generate returns —

it is to stay in the market long enough for compounding to do the heavy lifting.









👤 Who PROMETHEUS FX Is For

PROMETHEUS FX is ideal for traders and investors who:

Understand that drawdowns are a normal part of trading

Prefer controlled risk with meaningful upside

Value structure, transparency, and discipline

Are looking for a signal they can follow long-term

It is not suitable for those seeking guaranteed returns or zero drawdown.









🔹 What markets does PROMETHEUS FX trade?

PROMETHEUS FX trades a defined basket of high-liquidity forex pairs and gold, selected for execution quality, spread efficiency, and long-term stability.

The primary instruments traded are:

EURUSD

GBPUSD

USDJPY

XAUUSD (Gold)

USDCAD

NZDUSD

AUDNZD

AUDCAD

NZDCAD

GBPCHF

This mix provides exposure to:

Major currencies

Commodity-linked pairs

Select cross pairs with lower correlation









🔹 What drawdown should I realistically expect?

The service is structured to target a portfolio drawdown in the region of 15–18% under normal market conditions.

During rare periods of elevated volatility, drawdown may approach this range before recovery. A portfolio-level risk control mechanism is in place to reduce exposure if conditions deteriorate further.

Drawdowns are a normal part of active trading and should be expected.









🔹 How often does the system experience losing periods?

Historically, the system experiences:

Relatively few losing periods per year

Losses that are typically followed by short recovery phases, often measured in days rather than months

This does not imply losses will not occur — only that they are managed within defined risk limits.









🔹 How quickly does the system recover from drawdowns?

Most historical drawdowns have recovered within a few days to approximately one week, depending on market conditions.

Because multiple strategies run simultaneously, recovery does not depend on a single system or market.









🔹 What account size is recommended?

While the signal can technically be followed with smaller balances, for smoother execution and better risk distribution a minimum account size of £1,000–£5,000 (or equivalent) is recommended.

Guidance on lot sizing is provided to help align individual accounts with the system’s intended risk profile.









⚠️ Important Disclaimer

Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

PROMETHEUS FX is designed to manage risk intelligently, not eliminate it.

Subscribers should only allocate capital they are comfortable trading.



