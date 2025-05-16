Währungen / VNDA
VNDA: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc
4.57 USD 0.05 (1.11%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von VNDA hat sich für heute um 1.11% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 4.46 bis zu einem Hoch von 4.58 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
VNDA News
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals at Wells Fargo Conference: Strategic Growth and Innovation
- Vanda at Cantor Global: Strategic Growth Amid Challenges
- Vanda: Next Phase Of Fanapt Growth Might Be With Bysanti Advancement (NASDAQ:VNDA)
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock rises after FDA orphan drug designation
- Vanda seeks FDA commissioner review of hetlioz generic approvals
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock rises after court victory against FDA
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares rise after court overturns FDA denial
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals wins court battle against FDA over jet lag drug
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Vanda earnings missed by $0.17, revenue fell short of estimates
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces First Patient Dosed in a Trial Evaluating VCA-894A in Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease Type 2S
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation at 2025 ASCP Annual Meeting
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the Mizuho Neuro & Ophthalmology Summit 2025
Tagesspanne
4.46 4.58
Jahresspanne
3.81 5.55
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 4.52
- Eröffnung
- 4.53
- Bid
- 4.57
- Ask
- 4.87
- Tief
- 4.46
- Hoch
- 4.58
- Volumen
- 182
- Tagesänderung
- 1.11%
- Monatsänderung
- -2.77%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -1.51%
- Jahresänderung
- 1.56%
