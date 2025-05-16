KurseKategorien
VNDA: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc

4.57 USD 0.05 (1.11%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von VNDA hat sich für heute um 1.11% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 4.46 bis zu einem Hoch von 4.58 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
4.46 4.58
Jahresspanne
3.81 5.55
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
4.52
Eröffnung
4.53
Bid
4.57
Ask
4.87
Tief
4.46
Hoch
4.58
Volumen
182
Tagesänderung
1.11%
Monatsänderung
-2.77%
6-Monatsänderung
-1.51%
Jahresänderung
1.56%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K