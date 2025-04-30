Währungen / SILO
SILO: Silo Pharma Inc -, effectuated 1:50 R/S on 9/15
0.72 USD 0.02 (2.86%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SILO hat sich für heute um 2.86% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 0.71 bis zu einem Hoch von 0.75 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Silo Pharma Inc -, effectuated 1:50 R/S on 9/15-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
0.71 0.75
Jahresspanne
0.41 3.33
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 0.70
- Eröffnung
- 0.72
- Bid
- 0.72
- Ask
- 1.02
- Tief
- 0.71
- Hoch
- 0.75
- Volumen
- 295
- Tagesänderung
- 2.86%
- Monatsänderung
- 18.03%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -38.46%
- Jahresänderung
- -35.14%
