SILO: Silo Pharma Inc -, effectuated 1:50 R/S on 9/15
0.68 USD 0.02 (2.86%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SILO ha avuto una variazione del -2.86% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.68 e ad un massimo di 0.75.
Segui le dinamiche di Silo Pharma Inc -, effectuated 1:50 R/S on 9/15. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SILO News
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.68 0.75
Intervallo Annuale
0.41 3.33
- Chiusura Precedente
- 0.70
- Apertura
- 0.72
- Bid
- 0.68
- Ask
- 0.98
- Minimo
- 0.68
- Massimo
- 0.75
- Volume
- 574
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.86%
- Variazione Mensile
- 11.48%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -41.88%
- Variazione Annuale
- -38.74%
21 settembre, domenica