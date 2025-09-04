Währungen / SGOL
SGOL: abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF
34.76 USD 0.15 (0.43%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SGOL hat sich für heute um -0.43% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 34.59 bis zu einem Hoch von 34.83 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
SGOL News
Tagesspanne
34.59 34.83
Jahresspanne
24.41 35.34
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 34.91
- Eröffnung
- 34.83
- Bid
- 34.76
- Ask
- 35.06
- Tief
- 34.59
- Hoch
- 34.83
- Volumen
- 2.339 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.43%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.60%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 16.25%
- Jahresänderung
- 37.17%
