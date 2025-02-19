Währungen / ALZN
ALZN: Alzamend Neuro Inc
2.50 USD 0.01 (0.40%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ALZN hat sich für heute um 0.40% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.47 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.52 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Alzamend Neuro Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
2.47 2.52
Jahresspanne
0.51 8.22
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 2.49
- Eröffnung
- 2.51
- Bid
- 2.50
- Ask
- 2.80
- Tief
- 2.47
- Hoch
- 2.52
- Volumen
- 60
- Tagesänderung
- 0.40%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.63%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 152.53%
- Jahresänderung
- 49.70%
