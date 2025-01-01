SingularSpectrumAnalysisForecast

A method function for calculating reconstructed and predicted data using spectral components of the input time series.

Calculations for vector<double> type

bool vector::SingularSpectrumAnalysisForecast(

ulong window_length,

ulong component_count,

ulong forecast_horizon,

vector& forecast

);

Calculations for vector<complex> type

bool vector::SingularSpectrumAnalysisForecast(

ulong window_length,

ulong component_count,

ulong forecast_horizon,

vectorс& forecast

);

Parameters

window_length

[in] Window size for constructing the trajectory matrix, the number of components the input time series should be decomposed into.

component_count

[in] Number of components used for forecasting.

forecast_horizon

[in] Number of points to forecast.

forecast

[out] Combining points reconstructed by component_count plus forecast_horizon points predicted using the first component_count components. Thus, the forecast vector has the size of (T+forecast_horizon), where T is the input series length.

Return Value

The function returns 'true' on success or 'false' if an error occurs.

Note

The window_length parameter value should be less than the size of the input time series. To construct a full-fledged trajectory matrix, the optimal size is considered to be approximately equal to half the size of the input time series.