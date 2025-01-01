- SingularSpectrumAnalysisSpectrum
- SingularSpectrumAnalysisForecast
- SingularSpectrumAnalysisReconstructComponents
- SingularSpectrumAnalysisReconstructSeries
SingularSpectrumAnalysisForecast
A method function for calculating reconstructed and predicted data using spectral components of the input time series.
Calculations for vector<double> type
|
bool vector::SingularSpectrumAnalysisForecast(
Calculations for vector<complex> type
|
bool vector::SingularSpectrumAnalysisForecast(
Parameters
window_length
[in] Window size for constructing the trajectory matrix, the number of components the input time series should be decomposed into.
component_count
[in] Number of components used for forecasting.
forecast_horizon
[in] Number of points to forecast.
forecast
[out] Combining points reconstructed by component_count plus forecast_horizon points predicted using the first component_count components. Thus, the forecast vector has the size of (T+forecast_horizon), where T is the input series length.
Return Value
The function returns 'true' on success or 'false' if an error occurs.
Note
The window_length parameter value should be less than the size of the input time series. To construct a full-fledged trajectory matrix, the optimal size is considered to be approximately equal to half the size of the input time series.