ReflectHessenbergToQ

Generates orthogonal matrix Q  which is defined as the product of n-1 elementary reflectors of order n, as returned by ReduceToHessenberg:

Q = H(1) H(2) . . . H(n-1).

LAPACK function ORGHR.

As input is used transformed matrix reflect_q with the same sizes n-by-n as in original matrix A.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool  matrix::ReflectHessenbergToQ(
   vector&         tau_q,        // scalar factors of the elementary reflectors Q
   matrix&                     // matrix Q
   );

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool  matrix::ReflectHessenbergToQ(
   vectorf&        tau_q,        // scalar factors of the elementary reflectors Q
   matrixf&                    // matrix Q
   );

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool  matrix::ReflectHessenbergToQ(
   vectorc&        tau_q,        // scalar factors of the elementary reflectors Q
   matrixc&                    // matrix Q
   );

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool  matrix::ReflectHessenbergToQ(
   vectorcf&       tau_q,        // scalar factors of the elementary reflectors Q
   matrixcf&                   // matrix Q
   );

Parameters

tau_q

[in] Vector of the scalar factors of the elementary reflectors which represent the orthogonal matrix Q.

Q

[out]  Orthogonal matrix Q.

 

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.