ReflectHessenbergToQ

Generates orthogonal matrix Q which is defined as the product of n-1 elementary reflectors of order n, as returned by ReduceToHessenberg:

Q = H(1) H(2) . . . H(n-1).

LAPACK function ORGHR.

As input is used transformed matrix reflect_q with the same sizes n-by-n as in original matrix A.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::ReflectHessenbergToQ(

vector& tau_q,

matrix& Q

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrix::ReflectHessenbergToQ(

vectorf& tau_q,

matrixf& Q

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrix::ReflectHessenbergToQ(

vectorc& tau_q,

matrixc& Q

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrix::ReflectHessenbergToQ(

vectorcf& tau_q,

matrixcf& Q

);

Parameters

tau_q

[in] Vector of the scalar factors of the elementary reflectors which represent the orthogonal matrix Q.

Q

[out] Orthogonal matrix Q.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.