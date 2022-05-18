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Raphael Minato

RFactor Portfolio JM

Raphael Minato
Raphael Minato

Raphael Minato

3.9 (73)
Hi! I have been trading in stock market, futures and options for 16 years, and since 2014 trading in Forex market.
Publishing many positive performance live signals with more than 4 years of performance to show the potential of our strategies.
3 产品 8 信号 1 评论
17条评论
可靠性
329
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2020 1 551%
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1:500
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
10 027
盈利交易:
7 306 (72.86%)
亏损交易:
2 721 (27.14%)
最好交易:
20.75 AUD
最差交易:
-26.73 AUD
毛利:
5 738.95 AUD (315 823 pips)
毛利亏损:
-4 575.80 AUD (198 901 pips)
最大连续赢利:
35 (26.40 AUD)
最大连续盈利:
61.70 AUD (16)
夏普比率:
0.08
交易活动:
16.31%
最大入金加载:
44.33%
最近交易:
20 几分钟前
每周交易:
24
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
6.16
长期交易:
4 529 (45.17%)
短期交易:
5 498 (54.83%)
利润因子:
1.25
预期回报:
0.12 AUD
平均利润:
0.79 AUD
平均损失:
-1.68 AUD
最大连续失误:
10 (-16.66 AUD)
最大连续亏损:
-49.80 AUD (3)
每月增长:
8.19%
年度预测:
99.41%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
3.38 AUD
最大值:
188.75 AUD (19.55%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
20.09% (18.01 AUD)
净值:
19.70% (17.76 AUD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GBPUSD 1795
EURUSD 1340
EURAUD 776
EURCAD 713
USDCAD 674
EURGBP 620
USDJPY 583
AUDUSD 536
AUDCAD 525
EURSGD 457
EURJPY 407
USDCHF 320
NZDCHF 282
EURCHF 275
AUDCHF 274
GBPCHF 229
CADCHF 221
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GBPUSD 213
EURUSD 100
EURAUD 212
EURCAD 190
USDCAD 67
EURGBP 24
USDJPY 37
AUDUSD -53
AUDCAD 3
EURSGD 0
EURJPY 7
USDCHF 65
NZDCHF 9
EURCHF -4
AUDCHF 18
GBPCHF 2
CADCHF -3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GBPUSD 27K
EURUSD 13K
EURAUD 18K
EURCAD 13K
USDCAD 11K
EURGBP 4.8K
USDJPY 7.2K
AUDUSD 2K
AUDCAD 4K
EURSGD 4.1K
EURJPY 3.5K
USDCHF 4.2K
NZDCHF 2.3K
EURCHF 1.2K
AUDCHF 3.1K
GBPCHF 1.6K
CADCHF 919
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +20.75 AUD
最差交易: -27 AUD
最大连续赢利: 16
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +26.40 AUD
最大连续亏损: -16.66 AUD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-Live19 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

LiteForex-Cent.com
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real2
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.29 × 52
FPMarkets-Live
0.33 × 72
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.40 × 5
ICMarkets-Live20
0.41 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.42 × 19
BoldPrime2-Live
0.45 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.50 × 6
ICMarkets-Live14
0.62 × 428
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
0.63 × 8
ICMarkets-Live07
0.65 × 82
ICMarkets-Live03
0.65 × 256
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.67 × 3
ICMarkets-Live09
0.69 × 156
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.70 × 208
ICMarkets-Live23
0.83 × 24
Tickmill-Live05
0.83 × 6
ICMarkets-Live04
0.83 × 6
ICMarketsEU-Live28
0.84 × 55
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.90 × 62
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.92 × 110
FusionMarkets-Live
0.96 × 24
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.96 × 98
133 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Multiple pairs trading portfolio using R Factor algorithm with a higher mean reversal ratio. Tested on live account for more then 3 years as can be checked on other R Factor and Day and Night trading signals.

For those looking for Alfas for long term investments, fell free to join! However, copying scalping strategies can be tricky and you may not get the same results I get. Therefore I highly recommend renting or purchasing R Factor EA instead of the signal subscription. Please check it here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60200

Highly recommended broker: https://www.icmarkets.com/?camp=10674


平均等级:
Daniel Perc
570
Daniel Perc 2022.05.18 07:16 
 

Hello, it's a good and stable EA, but it's not possible to make a profit by copying this signal. I have been following the signal for a whole year now and also use the recommended broker ICMarkets. In the first half year I made some profit, but the whole year 2022 I have zero profit, but the signal has 17% profit. I think the slippage is too high in the time the signal is being traded. Unfortunately, I cannot recommend copying this signal.

PFOREX
1164
Seyedhooman Khatami 2021.12.05 16:02 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Jeprianto Tinna
203
Jeprianto Tinna 2021.09.23 13:07   

My profit down.

kiruki-kiruki
191
kiruki-kiruki 2021.09.09 21:49 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

robsonng89
216
robsonng89 2021.08.04 00:17 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

201070
9
201070 2021.07.05 07:42   

hi i started copying your EA. Kindly provide the setup procedure

Peter James
1733
Peter James 2021.05.28 18:10 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Tafadzwa Mackenzie Kadere
845
Tafadzwa Mackenzie Kadere 2021.05.06 14:22 
 

poor results

Yong Xing Ma
500
Yong Xing Ma 2021.04.20 04:48  (已更改2021.04.20 04:49)   

Why usdcf USDCAD euruad, etc., on April 19, he was implemented at 23:01, my is 23:07, and what point did you signal it?

为什么 USDCHF USDCAD EURUAD 等，在4.19日，他是23：01执行 ，我的是23：07执行，你们信号是几点执行的？

synequanone-solutions
3799
Sacha Olivier Isabe Berthelon 2021.04.05 11:47   

First signal well copied, (Fast VPS and same broker are required). No martaingale grid etc... Only Edge, And have a verry long history. If you are ready to face some 20% DD, you will highly apreciate the 10% monthly return :) I will update when I will have tested more !

dung tien nguyen
992
dung tien nguyen 2021.03.23 00:02  (已更改2021.03.23 00:04)   

not good for diffrent brocker #

Dung211
102
Dung211 2021.03.16 14:24   

You will lose SML if you copy this signal

Nguyen Thi Dieu Linh
1460
Nguyen Thi Dieu Linh 2021.03.16 01:56   

not good for copy! spread will high in the time open trades. that is why he is using smallest volume. I'm using ICmarkets copy this signal, he win 6 pips and I lost 7 pips :D . not recommend for copy

[删除] 2021.03.16 01:52  (已更改2021.03.16 02:01)   

同平台跟单，他赚钱，我亏钱。专门买的服务器，没有用。

Xiaolei Lu
2860
Xiaolei Lu 2021.03.06 15:22 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Nan Zhang
1919
Nan Zhang 2021.01.14 03:26 
 

是个不错的信号，但是订单赚的点数太少了；加上滑点，根本也赚不到钱

babyschimmerlos
13936
babyschimmerlos 2020.11.12 22:54 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

2025.01.06 23:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 08:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.11 11:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.10 04:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.02.07 00:46
80% of growth achieved within 69 days. This comprises 5% of days out of 1381 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.02.01 12:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.01.11 11:50
80% of growth achieved within 67 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 1354 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.01.08 23:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.01.05 14:37
80% of growth achieved within 67 days. This comprises 4.97% of days out of 1348 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.01.03 09:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.28 11:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.01.03 22:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.12.22 11:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.01.04 22:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2021.12.29 18:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2021.12.23 16:15 2021.12.23 16:15:13  

Dear subscribers, it is time to stop since the liquidity at the last 2 weeks of December can drop a lot and that is usually not positive for scalp trading. We will get back on January 4th. I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!! Thank you for your trust!

2021.01.13 01:59 2021.01.13 01:59:28  

Dear Subscribers, I hope you are enjoying the performance of the signal and with a good copy quality. If somehow your copy quality is not good and you are not getting at least a profit close to this signal, I have published in mql5 market the exact algorithm with the strategy and proprietary dynamic portfolio management I use here to get the best out of the pairs. By using this EA directly in your VPS with the same settings I use, you will have the same trades I have here. Here is the link for it: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60200

2021.01.04 22:18 2021.01.04 22:18:39  

Dear Subscribers, we are back to trading! Wish you all a great New Year!

2021.01.04 22:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2020.12.24 02:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
RFactor Portfolio JM
每月30 USD
1 551%
0
0
USD
1.2K
AUD
329
100%
10 027
72%
16%
1.25
0.12
AUD
20%
1:500
复制

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