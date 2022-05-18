SignauxSections
Raphael Minato

RFactor Portfolio JM

Raphael Minato
17 avis
Fiabilité
283 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2020 1 072%
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
9 160
Bénéfice trades:
6 610 (72.16%)
Perte trades:
2 550 (27.84%)
Meilleure transaction:
20.75 AUD
Pire transaction:
-21.78 AUD
Bénéfice brut:
4 430.14 AUD (268 613 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 626.36 AUD (169 414 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
35 (26.40 AUD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
52.08 AUD (21)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Activité de trading:
13.31%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
44.33%
Dernier trade:
16 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
20
Temps de détention moyen:
1 heure
Facteur de récupération:
4.26
Longs trades:
4 103 (44.79%)
Courts trades:
5 057 (55.21%)
Facteur de profit:
1.22
Rendement attendu:
0.09 AUD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.67 AUD
Perte moyenne:
-1.42 AUD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
10 (-16.66 AUD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-37.88 AUD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
8.40%
Prévision annuelle:
104.36%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
3.38 AUD
Maximal:
188.75 AUD (19.55%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
20.09% (18.01 AUD)
Par fonds propres:
19.70% (17.76 AUD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPUSD 1501
EURUSD 1170
EURCAD 713
EURAUD 705
EURGBP 620
USDCAD 598
AUDCAD 525
USDJPY 520
EURSGD 457
AUDUSD 442
EURJPY 407
NZDCHF 282
EURCHF 275
AUDCHF 274
GBPCHF 229
CADCHF 221
USDCHF 221
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 145
EURUSD 73
EURCAD 190
EURAUD 71
EURGBP 24
USDCAD 25
AUDCAD 3
USDJPY 57
EURSGD 0
AUDUSD -32
EURJPY 7
NZDCHF 9
EURCHF -4
AUDCHF 18
GBPCHF 2
CADCHF -3
USDCHF 29
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 22K
EURUSD 12K
EURCAD 13K
EURAUD 12K
EURGBP 4.8K
USDCAD 7.6K
AUDCAD 4K
USDJPY 7.3K
EURSGD 4.1K
AUDUSD 1.4K
EURJPY 3.5K
NZDCHF 2.3K
EURCHF 1.2K
AUDCHF 3.1K
GBPCHF 1.6K
CADCHF 919
USDCHF 2.8K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +20.75 AUD
Pire transaction: -22 AUD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 21
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +26.40 AUD
Perte consécutive maximale: -16.66 AUD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live19" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

LiteForex-Cent.com
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real2
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.29 × 52
FPMarkets-Live
0.33 × 72
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.40 × 5
ICMarkets-Live20
0.41 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.42 × 19
BoldPrime2-Live
0.45 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.50 × 6
ICMarkets-Live14
0.62 × 428
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
0.63 × 8
ICMarkets-Live07
0.65 × 82
ICMarkets-Live03
0.65 × 256
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.67 × 3
ICMarkets-Live09
0.69 × 156
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.70 × 208
Tickmill-Live05
0.83 × 6
ICMarkets-Live04
0.83 × 6
ICMarkets-Live23
0.83 × 24
ICMarketsEU-Live28
0.84 × 55
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.90 × 62
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.92 × 110
FusionMarkets-Live
0.96 × 24
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.96 × 98
132 plus...
Multiple pairs trading portfolio using R Factor algorithm with a higher mean reversal ratio. Tested on live account for more then 3 years as can be checked on other R Factor and Day and Night trading signals.

For those looking for Alfas for long term investments, fell free to join! However, copying scalping strategies can be tricky and you may not get the same results I get. Therefore I highly recommend renting or purchasing R Factor EA instead of the signal subscription. Please check it here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60200

Highly recommended broker: https://www.icmarkets.com/?camp=10674


Note moyenne:
Daniel Perc
570
Daniel Perc 2022.05.18 07:16 
 

Hello, it's a good and stable EA, but it's not possible to make a profit by copying this signal. I have been following the signal for a whole year now and also use the recommended broker ICMarkets. In the first half year I made some profit, but the whole year 2022 I have zero profit, but the signal has 17% profit. I think the slippage is too high in the time the signal is being traded. Unfortunately, I cannot recommend copying this signal.

PFOREX
1164
Seyedhooman Khatami 2021.12.05 16:02 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Alvyn 86
100
Alvyn 86 2021.09.23 13:07   

My profit down.

kiruki-kiruki
167
kiruki-kiruki 2021.09.09 21:49 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

robsonng89
216
robsonng89 2021.08.04 00:17 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

201070
9
201070 2021.07.05 07:42   

hi i started copying your EA. Kindly provide the setup procedure

Peter James
1735
Peter James 2021.05.28 18:10 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Tafadzwa Mackenzie Kadere
845
Tafadzwa Mackenzie Kadere 2021.05.06 14:22 
 

poor results

Yong Xing Ma
501
Yong Xing Ma 2021.04.20 04:48  (modifié 2021.04.20 04:49)   

Why usdcf USDCAD euruad, etc., on April 19, he was implemented at 23:01, my is 23:07, and what point did you signal it?

为什么 USDCHF USDCAD EURUAD 等，在4.19日，他是23：01执行 ，我的是23：07执行，你们信号是几点执行的？

synequanone-solutions
3799
Sacha Olivier Isabe Berthelon 2021.04.05 11:47   

First signal well copied, (Fast VPS and same broker are required). No martaingale grid etc... Only Edge, And have a verry long history. If you are ready to face some 20% DD, you will highly apreciate the 10% monthly return :) I will update when I will have tested more !

dung tien nguyen
967
dung tien nguyen 2021.03.23 00:02  (modifié 2021.03.23 00:04)   

not good for diffrent brocker #

Dung211
102
Dung211 2021.03.16 14:24   

You will lose SML if you copy this signal

Nguyen Thi Dieu Linh
1460
Nguyen Thi Dieu Linh 2021.03.16 01:56   

not good for copy! spread will high in the time open trades. that is why he is using smallest volume. I'm using ICmarkets copy this signal, he win 6 pips and I lost 7 pips :D . not recommend for copy

[Supprimé] 2021.03.16 01:52  (modifié 2021.03.16 02:01)   

同平台跟单，他赚钱，我亏钱。专门买的服务器，没有用。

Xiaolei Lu
2860
Xiaolei Lu 2021.03.06 15:22 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Nan Zhang
1921
Nan Zhang 2021.01.14 03:26 
 

是个不错的信号，但是订单赚的点数太少了；加上滑点，根本也赚不到钱

babyschimmerlos
12556
babyschimmerlos 2020.11.12 22:54 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

2025.01.06 23:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 08:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.11 11:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.10 04:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.02.07 00:46
80% of growth achieved within 69 days. This comprises 5% of days out of 1381 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.02.01 12:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.01.11 11:50
80% of growth achieved within 67 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 1354 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.01.08 23:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.01.05 14:37
80% of growth achieved within 67 days. This comprises 4.97% of days out of 1348 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.01.03 09:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.28 11:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.01.03 22:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.12.22 11:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.01.04 22:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2021.12.29 18:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2021.12.23 16:15 2021.12.23 16:15:13  

Dear subscribers, it is time to stop since the liquidity at the last 2 weeks of December can drop a lot and that is usually not positive for scalp trading. We will get back on January 4th. I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!! Thank you for your trust!

2021.01.13 01:59 2021.01.13 01:59:28  

Dear Subscribers, I hope you are enjoying the performance of the signal and with a good copy quality. If somehow your copy quality is not good and you are not getting at least a profit close to this signal, I have published in mql5 market the exact algorithm with the strategy and proprietary dynamic portfolio management I use here to get the best out of the pairs. By using this EA directly in your VPS with the same settings I use, you will have the same trades I have here. Here is the link for it: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60200

2021.01.04 22:18 2021.01.04 22:18:39  

Dear Subscribers, we are back to trading! Wish you all a great New Year!

2021.01.04 22:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2020.12.24 02:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
