- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|1501
|EURUSD
|1170
|EURCAD
|713
|EURAUD
|705
|EURGBP
|620
|USDCAD
|598
|AUDCAD
|525
|USDJPY
|520
|EURSGD
|457
|AUDUSD
|443
|EURJPY
|407
|NZDCHF
|282
|EURCHF
|275
|AUDCHF
|274
|GBPCHF
|229
|CADCHF
|221
|USDCHF
|221
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPUSD
|145
|EURUSD
|73
|EURCAD
|190
|EURAUD
|71
|EURGBP
|24
|USDCAD
|25
|AUDCAD
|3
|USDJPY
|57
|EURSGD
|0
|AUDUSD
|-31
|EURJPY
|7
|NZDCHF
|9
|EURCHF
|-4
|AUDCHF
|18
|GBPCHF
|2
|CADCHF
|-3
|USDCHF
|29
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPUSD
|22K
|EURUSD
|12K
|EURCAD
|13K
|EURAUD
|12K
|EURGBP
|4.8K
|USDCAD
|7.6K
|AUDCAD
|4K
|USDJPY
|7.3K
|EURSGD
|4.1K
|AUDUSD
|1.5K
|EURJPY
|3.5K
|NZDCHF
|2.3K
|EURCHF
|1.2K
|AUDCHF
|3.1K
|GBPCHF
|1.6K
|CADCHF
|919
|USDCHF
|2.8K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live19" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
LiteForex-Cent.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.29 × 52
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.33 × 72
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.40 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.41 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.42 × 19
|
BoldPrime2-Live
|0.45 × 42
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.50 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.62 × 428
|
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
|0.63 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.65 × 82
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.65 × 256
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.69 × 156
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.70 × 208
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.83 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.83 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.83 × 24
|
ICMarketsEU-Live28
|0.84 × 55
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|0.90 × 62
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.92 × 110
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.96 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.96 × 98
Multiple pairs trading portfolio using R Factor algorithm with a higher mean reversal ratio. Tested on live account for more then 3 years as can be checked on other R Factor and Day and Night trading signals.
For those looking for Alfas for long term investments, fell free to join! However, copying scalping strategies can be tricky and you may not get the same results I get. Therefore I highly recommend renting or purchasing R Factor EA instead of the signal subscription. Please check it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60200
Highly recommended broker: https://www.icmarkets.com/?camp=10674
Dear subscribers, it is time to stop since the liquidity at the last 2 weeks of December can drop a lot and that is usually not positive for scalp trading. We will get back on January 4th. I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!! Thank you for your trust!
Dear Subscribers, I hope you are enjoying the performance of the signal and with a good copy quality. If somehow your copy quality is not good and you are not getting at least a profit close to this signal, I have published in mql5 market the exact algorithm with the strategy and proprietary dynamic portfolio management I use here to get the best out of the pairs. By using this EA directly in your VPS with the same settings I use, you will have the same trades I have here. Here is the link for it: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60200
Dear Subscribers, we are back to trading! Wish you all a great New Year!
Hello, it's a good and stable EA, but it's not possible to make a profit by copying this signal. I have been following the signal for a whole year now and also use the recommended broker ICMarkets. In the first half year I made some profit, but the whole year 2022 I have zero profit, but the signal has 17% profit. I think the slippage is too high in the time the signal is being traded. Unfortunately, I cannot recommend copying this signal.
My profit down.
hi i started copying your EA. Kindly provide the setup procedure
poor results
Why usdcf USDCAD euruad, etc., on April 19, he was implemented at 23:01, my is 23:07, and what point did you signal it?
为什么 USDCHF USDCAD EURUAD 等，在4.19日，他是23：01执行 ，我的是23：07执行，你们信号是几点执行的？
First signal well copied, (Fast VPS and same broker are required). No martaingale grid etc... Only Edge, And have a verry long history. If you are ready to face some 20% DD, you will highly apreciate the 10% monthly return :) I will update when I will have tested more !
not good for diffrent brocker #
You will lose SML if you copy this signal
not good for copy! spread will high in the time open trades. that is why he is using smallest volume. I'm using ICmarkets copy this signal, he win 6 pips and I lost 7 pips :D . not recommend for copy
同平台跟单，他赚钱，我亏钱。专门买的服务器，没有用。
是个不错的信号，但是订单赚的点数太少了；加上滑点，根本也赚不到钱
