Raphael Minato

RFactor Portfolio JM

Raphael Minato
17 recensioni
Affidabilità
283 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2020 1 074%
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
9 161
Profit Trade:
6 611 (72.16%)
Loss Trade:
2 550 (27.84%)
Best Trade:
20.75 AUD
Worst Trade:
-21.78 AUD
Profitto lordo:
4 431.93 AUD (268 681 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 626.36 AUD (169 414 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
35 (26.40 AUD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
52.08 AUD (21)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
13.31%
Massimo carico di deposito:
44.33%
Ultimo trade:
17 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
20
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
4.27
Long Trade:
4 104 (44.80%)
Short Trade:
5 057 (55.20%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.22
Profitto previsto:
0.09 AUD
Profitto medio:
0.67 AUD
Perdita media:
-1.42 AUD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-16.66 AUD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-37.88 AUD (5)
Crescita mensile:
7.94%
Previsione annuale:
96.36%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
3.38 AUD
Massimale:
188.75 AUD (19.55%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
20.09% (18.01 AUD)
Per equità:
19.70% (17.76 AUD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 1501
EURUSD 1170
EURCAD 713
EURAUD 705
EURGBP 620
USDCAD 598
AUDCAD 525
USDJPY 520
EURSGD 457
AUDUSD 443
EURJPY 407
NZDCHF 282
EURCHF 275
AUDCHF 274
GBPCHF 229
CADCHF 221
USDCHF 221
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD 145
EURUSD 73
EURCAD 190
EURAUD 71
EURGBP 24
USDCAD 25
AUDCAD 3
USDJPY 57
EURSGD 0
AUDUSD -31
EURJPY 7
NZDCHF 9
EURCHF -4
AUDCHF 18
GBPCHF 2
CADCHF -3
USDCHF 29
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD 22K
EURUSD 12K
EURCAD 13K
EURAUD 12K
EURGBP 4.8K
USDCAD 7.6K
AUDCAD 4K
USDJPY 7.3K
EURSGD 4.1K
AUDUSD 1.5K
EURJPY 3.5K
NZDCHF 2.3K
EURCHF 1.2K
AUDCHF 3.1K
GBPCHF 1.6K
CADCHF 919
USDCHF 2.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +20.75 AUD
Worst Trade: -22 AUD
Vincite massime consecutive: 21
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +26.40 AUD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -16.66 AUD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live19" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

LiteForex-Cent.com
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real2
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.29 × 52
FPMarkets-Live
0.33 × 72
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.40 × 5
ICMarkets-Live20
0.41 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.42 × 19
BoldPrime2-Live
0.45 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.50 × 6
ICMarkets-Live14
0.62 × 428
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
0.63 × 8
ICMarkets-Live07
0.65 × 82
ICMarkets-Live03
0.65 × 256
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.67 × 3
ICMarkets-Live09
0.69 × 156
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.70 × 208
Tickmill-Live05
0.83 × 6
ICMarkets-Live04
0.83 × 6
ICMarkets-Live23
0.83 × 24
ICMarketsEU-Live28
0.84 × 55
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.90 × 62
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.92 × 110
FusionMarkets-Live
0.96 × 24
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.96 × 98
Multiple pairs trading portfolio using R Factor algorithm with a higher mean reversal ratio. Tested on live account for more then 3 years as can be checked on other R Factor and Day and Night trading signals.

For those looking for Alfas for long term investments, fell free to join! However, copying scalping strategies can be tricky and you may not get the same results I get. Therefore I highly recommend renting or purchasing R Factor EA instead of the signal subscription. Please check it here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60200

Highly recommended broker: https://www.icmarkets.com/?camp=10674


Valutazione media:
Daniel Perc
570
Daniel Perc 2022.05.18 07:16 
 

Hello, it's a good and stable EA, but it's not possible to make a profit by copying this signal. I have been following the signal for a whole year now and also use the recommended broker ICMarkets. In the first half year I made some profit, but the whole year 2022 I have zero profit, but the signal has 17% profit. I think the slippage is too high in the time the signal is being traded. Unfortunately, I cannot recommend copying this signal.

PFOREX
1164
Seyedhooman Khatami 2021.12.05 16:02 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

Alvyn 86
100
Alvyn 86 2021.09.23 13:07   

My profit down.

kiruki-kiruki
167
kiruki-kiruki 2021.09.09 21:49 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

robsonng89
216
robsonng89 2021.08.04 00:17 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

201070
9
201070 2021.07.05 07:42   

hi i started copying your EA. Kindly provide the setup procedure

Peter James
1735
Peter James 2021.05.28 18:10 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

Tafadzwa Mackenzie Kadere
845
Tafadzwa Mackenzie Kadere 2021.05.06 14:22 
 

poor results

Yong Xing Ma
501
Yong Xing Ma 2021.04.20 04:48  (modificato 2021.04.20 04:49)   

Why usdcf USDCAD euruad, etc., on April 19, he was implemented at 23:01, my is 23:07, and what point did you signal it?

为什么 USDCHF USDCAD EURUAD 等，在4.19日，他是23：01执行 ，我的是23：07执行，你们信号是几点执行的？

synequanone-solutions
3799
Sacha Olivier Isabe Berthelon 2021.04.05 11:47   

First signal well copied, (Fast VPS and same broker are required). No martaingale grid etc... Only Edge, And have a verry long history. If you are ready to face some 20% DD, you will highly apreciate the 10% monthly return :) I will update when I will have tested more !

dung tien nguyen
967
dung tien nguyen 2021.03.23 00:02  (modificato 2021.03.23 00:04)   

not good for diffrent brocker #

Dung211
102
Dung211 2021.03.16 14:24   

You will lose SML if you copy this signal

Nguyen Thi Dieu Linh
1460
Nguyen Thi Dieu Linh 2021.03.16 01:56   

not good for copy! spread will high in the time open trades. that is why he is using smallest volume. I'm using ICmarkets copy this signal, he win 6 pips and I lost 7 pips :D . not recommend for copy

[Eliminato] 2021.03.16 01:52  (modificato 2021.03.16 02:01)   

同平台跟单，他赚钱，我亏钱。专门买的服务器，没有用。

Xiaolei Lu
2860
Xiaolei Lu 2021.03.06 15:22 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

Nan Zhang
1921
Nan Zhang 2021.01.14 03:26 
 

是个不错的信号，但是订单赚的点数太少了；加上滑点，根本也赚不到钱

babyschimmerlos
12556
babyschimmerlos 2020.11.12 22:54 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

2025.01.06 23:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 08:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.11 11:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.10 04:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.02.07 00:46
80% of growth achieved within 69 days. This comprises 5% of days out of 1381 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.02.01 12:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.01.11 11:50
80% of growth achieved within 67 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 1354 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.01.08 23:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.01.05 14:37
80% of growth achieved within 67 days. This comprises 4.97% of days out of 1348 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.01.03 09:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.28 11:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.01.03 22:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.12.22 11:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.01.04 22:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2021.12.29 18:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2021.12.23 16:15 2021.12.23 16:15:13  

Dear subscribers, it is time to stop since the liquidity at the last 2 weeks of December can drop a lot and that is usually not positive for scalp trading. We will get back on January 4th. I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!! Thank you for your trust!

2021.01.13 01:59 2021.01.13 01:59:28  

Dear Subscribers, I hope you are enjoying the performance of the signal and with a good copy quality. If somehow your copy quality is not good and you are not getting at least a profit close to this signal, I have published in mql5 market the exact algorithm with the strategy and proprietary dynamic portfolio management I use here to get the best out of the pairs. By using this EA directly in your VPS with the same settings I use, you will have the same trades I have here. Here is the link for it: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60200

2021.01.04 22:18 2021.01.04 22:18:39  

Dear Subscribers, we are back to trading! Wish you all a great New Year!

2021.01.04 22:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2020.12.24 02:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
RFactor Portfolio JM
30USD al mese
1 074%
0
0
USD
881
AUD
283
100%
9 161
72%
13%
1.22
0.09
AUD
20%
1:500
