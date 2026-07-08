- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
764
盈利交易:
446 (58.37%)
亏损交易:
318 (41.62%)
最好交易:
73.84 EUR
最差交易:
-173.17 EUR
毛利:
3 446.32 EUR (275 924 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2 444.99 EUR (176 576 pips)
最大连续赢利:
7 (11.21 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
99.04 EUR (4)
夏普比率:
0.11
交易活动:
8.19%
最大入金加载:
98.93%
最近交易:
1 几天前
每周交易:
22
平均持有时间:
3 小时
采收率:
3.61
长期交易:
379 (49.61%)
短期交易:
385 (50.39%)
利润因子:
1.41
预期回报:
1.31 EUR
平均利润:
7.73 EUR
平均损失:
-7.69 EUR
最大连续失误:
13 (-5.69 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-174.43 EUR (2)
每月增长:
13.44%
年度预测:
163.04%
算法交易:
98%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
6.16 EUR
最大值:
277.48 EUR (20.43%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
23.84% (76.57 EUR)
净值:
21.22% (67.24 EUR)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|388
|XAUUSD
|355
|XAUEUR
|20
|AUDUSD
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|EURUSD
|-70
|XAUUSD
|1.2K
|XAUEUR
|-24
|AUDUSD
|0
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|EURUSD
|-2.9K
|XAUUSD
|104K
|XAUEUR
|-2.1K
|AUDUSD
|39
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +73.84 EUR
最差交易: -173 EUR
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +11.21 EUR
最大连续亏损: -5.69 EUR
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsEU-MT5-5 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
VantageMarkets-Live 14
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 2
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 2
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageMarkets-Live 13
|0.00 × 17
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.40 × 73
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|0.85 × 27
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.94 × 79
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|1.03 × 344
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.28 × 262
|
OneRoyal-Server
|1.50 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|1.63 × 30
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.64 × 873
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.76 × 139
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|1.79 × 255
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.83 × 357
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.88 × 118
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|1.89 × 83
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.98 × 96
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.00 × 1069
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|2.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|2.09 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.15 × 13
This signal demonstrates the performance of the Expert Advisor that I sell. My goal is not to sell signal subscriptions, which is why the subscription price is set intentionally high.
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月50 USD
441%
16
37K
USD
USD
1.2K
EUR
EUR
50
98%
764
58%
8%
1.40
1.31
EUR
EUR
24%
1:30
Took 2 big stop-losses in July which is unfortunate but these trades happen from time to time. Here the market moves were extremely strong due to geo-political news, I believe this has affected the lot size a lot. Overall the system seems to perform well, it will take time to recover but hopefully will be avoiding these big losses going forward. Don't understand crazy amount of negative reviews, as the balance/profit curves, or trades do show losses sometimes, which is a part of the trading with this EA (as it's not martingale or grid which has a smooth curves but ruins the account some day).
uma das piores estrategias do mql5. Taxa de assertividade MUITO baixa e relacao risco retorno horrivel! Quando ganha ganha 1-2% e quando perde perde 10-15%. Pessimo negociador!
-173 :))) die. We are die together. You are lost 173 usd , Sock. Stupid ea
I don't understand why a strategy with a high position would set its stop loss so far away. Previous stop losses I've tracked were only around 1-2%, but recently they've gone up to 10%. What caused the signal creator to change the risk level like that?
Perdas gigantes, está a ser uma péssima escolha este sinal 😢🤦🏽
Why do you sell at the bottom?
And holding trade with big floating loss 0.01 trade going to -73usd. This increases risk and instability so much. Needs to be readjust the algorithm. 13% DD in one day. I am done with this signal.
Works nicely.
欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu