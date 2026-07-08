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Arkadii Zagorulko

Precise Pair Trading Pro

Arkadii Zagorulko
Arkadii Zagorulko

Arkadii Zagorulko

4.9 (1170)
10 产品 1 信号 10 主题 331 评论
8条评论
可靠性
50
16 / 37K USD
每月复制 50 USD per 
增长自 2025 441%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
如何订阅？
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
764
盈利交易:
446 (58.37%)
亏损交易:
318 (41.62%)
最好交易:
73.84 EUR
最差交易:
-173.17 EUR
毛利:
3 446.32 EUR (275 924 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2 444.99 EUR (176 576 pips)
最大连续赢利:
7 (11.21 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
99.04 EUR (4)
夏普比率:
0.11
交易活动:
8.19%
最大入金加载:
98.93%
最近交易:
1 几天前
每周交易:
22
平均持有时间:
3 小时
采收率:
3.61
长期交易:
379 (49.61%)
短期交易:
385 (50.39%)
利润因子:
1.41
预期回报:
1.31 EUR
平均利润:
7.73 EUR
平均损失:
-7.69 EUR
最大连续失误:
13 (-5.69 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-174.43 EUR (2)
每月增长:
13.44%
年度预测:
163.04%
算法交易:
98%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
6.16 EUR
最大值:
277.48 EUR (20.43%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
23.84% (76.57 EUR)
净值:
21.22% (67.24 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD 388
XAUUSD 355
XAUEUR 20
AUDUSD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD -70
XAUUSD 1.2K
XAUEUR -24
AUDUSD 0
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD -2.9K
XAUUSD 104K
XAUEUR -2.1K
AUDUSD 39
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +73.84 EUR
最差交易: -173 EUR
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +11.21 EUR
最大连续亏损: -5.69 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsEU-MT5-5 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

VantageMarkets-Live 14
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 2
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 2
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 2
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageMarkets-Live 13
0.00 × 17
PUPrime-Live
0.40 × 73
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.85 × 27
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.94 × 79
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
1.03 × 344
FusionMarkets-Live
1.28 × 262
OneRoyal-Server
1.50 × 2
Coinexx-Live
1.63 × 30
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.64 × 873
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.76 × 139
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1.79 × 255
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.83 × 357
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.88 × 118
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.89 × 83
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.98 × 96
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.00 × 1069
UnitedSecurities-Server
2.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real15
2.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 5
2.09 × 11
Exness-MT5Real12
2.15 × 13
100 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

This signal demonstrates the performance of the Expert Advisor that I sell. My goal is not to sell signal subscriptions, which is why the subscription price is set intentionally high.

[Click to see EA]


平均等级:
Trader42research
79
Trader42research 2026.07.08 13:31  (已更改2026.07.08 13:32) 
 

Took 2 big stop-losses in July which is unfortunate but these trades happen from time to time. Here the market moves were extremely strong due to geo-political news, I believe this has affected the lot size a lot. Overall the system seems to perform well, it will take time to recover but hopefully will be avoiding these big losses going forward. Don't understand crazy amount of negative reviews, as the balance/profit curves, or trades do show losses sometimes, which is a part of the trading with this EA (as it's not martingale or grid which has a smooth curves but ruins the account some day).

matheus200599
1076
matheus200599 2026.07.08 10:18 
 

uma das piores estrategias do mql5. Taxa de assertividade MUITO baixa e relacao risco retorno horrivel! Quando ganha ganha 1-2% e quando perde perde 10-15%. Pessimo negociador!

Nhut Anh Phan
2015
Nhut Anh Phan 2026.07.08 10:17 
 

-173 :))) die. We are die together. You are lost 173 usd , Sock. Stupid ea

Hoang Thanh Xuan
469
Hoang Thanh Xuan 2026.07.08 09:09 
 

I don't understand why a strategy with a high position would set its stop loss so far away. Previous stop losses I've tracked were only around 1-2%, but recently they've gone up to 10%. What caused the signal creator to change the risk level like that?

Rodrigo Andre Eduardo
195
Rodrigo Andre Eduardo 2026.07.01 16:04 
 

Perdas gigantes, está a ser uma péssima escolha este sinal 😢🤦🏽

Jaack
846
Jaack 2026.07.01 11:58  (已更改2026.07.01 13:52) 
 

Why do you sell at the bottom?

And holding trade with big floating loss 0.01 trade going to -73usd. This increases risk and instability so much. Needs to be readjust the algorithm. 13% DD in one day. I am done with this signal.

beatwalter
1295
beatwalter 2026.06.30 17:36 
 

Works nicely.

Yao Zou
1896
Yao Zou 2026.05.21 06:48 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

2026.07.01 14:30
80% of growth achieved within 14 days. This comprises 4.61% of days out of 304 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.05 18:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.04 11:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.03 03:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.02 14:03
80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 4.73% of days out of 275 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.02 09:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.28 14:13
80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 4.81% of days out of 270 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.28 13:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.23 14:57
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.68% of days out of 235 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.22 22:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.22 06:12
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.7% of days out of 234 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.21 21:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.21 15:02
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.72% of days out of 233 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.19 22:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.31 19:32
No swaps are charged
2026.03.31 19:32
No swaps are charged
2026.03.31 12:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.31 11:28
No swaps are charged
2026.03.31 11:28
No swaps are charged
2026.03.31 11:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Precise Pair Trading Pro
每月50 USD
441%
16
37K
USD
1.2K
EUR
50
98%
764
58%
8%
1.40
1.31
EUR
24%
1:30
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