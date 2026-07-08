The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageMarkets-Live 14 0.00 × 2 Exness-MT5Real3 0.00 × 2 Earnex-Trade 0.00 × 2 TickmillEU-Live 0.00 × 2 GOMarketsMU-Live 0.00 × 2 VantageMarkets-Live 13 0.00 × 17 PUPrime-Live 0.40 × 73 FPMarketsSC-Live 0.85 × 27 RazeGlobalMarkets-Server 0.94 × 79 ICMarketsSC-MT5-3 0.97 × 332 FusionMarkets-Live 1.28 × 262 OneRoyal-Server 1.50 × 2 Coinexx-Live 1.63 × 30 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 1.64 × 873 BlueberryMarkets-Live 1.76 × 139 ICMarketsSC-MT5-6 1.79 × 255 TradeMaxGlobal-Live 1.83 × 357 TitanFX-MT5-01 1.88 × 118 VantageInternational-Live 10 1.89 × 83 FxPro-MT5 Live02 1.98 × 96 ICMarketsEU-MT5-5 2.00 × 1057 UnitedSecurities-Server 2.00 × 4 Exness-MT5Real15 2.00 × 2 VantageInternational-Live 5 2.09 × 11 Exness-MT5Real12 2.15 × 13 100 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor