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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko

Precise Pair Trading Pro

Arkadii Zagorulko
Arkadii Zagorulko

Arkadii Zagorulko

4.9 (1170)
10 products 1 signal 10 topics 331 comments
8 reviews
Reliability
49 weeks
14 / 35K USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 452%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
758
Profit Trades:
443 (58.44%)
Loss Trades:
315 (41.56%)
Best trade:
73.84 EUR
Worst trade:
-173.17 EUR
Gross Profit:
3 442.89 EUR (275 827 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 416.70 EUR (174 946 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (11.21 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
99.04 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
8.19%
Max deposit load:
98.93%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.70
Long Trades:
376 (49.60%)
Short Trades:
382 (50.40%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
1.35 EUR
Average Profit:
7.77 EUR
Average Loss:
-7.67 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-5.69 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-174.43 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
15.73%
Annual Forecast:
190.89%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.16 EUR
Maximal:
277.48 EUR (20.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.84% (76.57 EUR)
By Equity:
21.22% (67.24 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 385
XAUUSD 352
XAUEUR 20
AUDUSD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -74
XAUUSD 1.3K
XAUEUR -24
AUDUSD 0
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -3K
XAUUSD 106K
XAUEUR -2.1K
AUDUSD 39
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +73.84 EUR
Worst trade: -173 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.21 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.69 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageMarkets-Live 14
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 2
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 2
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 2
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageMarkets-Live 13
0.00 × 17
PUPrime-Live
0.40 × 73
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.85 × 27
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.94 × 79
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.97 × 332
FusionMarkets-Live
1.28 × 262
OneRoyal-Server
1.50 × 2
Coinexx-Live
1.63 × 30
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.64 × 873
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.76 × 139
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1.79 × 255
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.83 × 357
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.88 × 118
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.89 × 83
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.98 × 96
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.00 × 1057
UnitedSecurities-Server
2.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real15
2.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 5
2.09 × 11
Exness-MT5Real12
2.15 × 13
100 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

This signal demonstrates the performance of the Expert Advisor that I sell. My goal is not to sell signal subscriptions, which is why the subscription price is set intentionally high.

[Click to see EA]


Average rating:
Trader42research
79
Trader42research 2026.07.08 13:31  (modified 2026.07.08 13:32) 
 

Took 2 big stop-losses in July which is unfortunate but these trades happen from time to time. Here the market moves were extremely strong due to geo-political news, I believe this has affected the lot size a lot. Overall the system seems to perform well, it will take time to recover but hopefully will be avoiding these big losses going forward. Don't understand crazy amount of negative reviews, as the balance/profit curves, or trades do show losses sometimes, which is a part of the trading with this EA (as it's not martingale or grid which has a smooth curves but ruins the account some day).

matheus200599
1076
matheus200599 2026.07.08 10:18 
 

uma das piores estrategias do mql5. Taxa de assertividade MUITO baixa e relacao risco retorno horrivel! Quando ganha ganha 1-2% e quando perde perde 10-15%. Pessimo negociador!

Nhut Anh Phan
1969
Nhut Anh Phan 2026.07.08 10:17 
 

-173 :))) die. We are die together. You are lost 173 usd , Sock. Stupid ea

Hoang Thanh Xuan
469
Hoang Thanh Xuan 2026.07.08 09:09 
 

I don't understand why a strategy with a high position would set its stop loss so far away. Previous stop losses I've tracked were only around 1-2%, but recently they've gone up to 10%. What caused the signal creator to change the risk level like that?

Rodrigo Andre Eduardo
195
Rodrigo Andre Eduardo 2026.07.01 16:04 
 

Perdas gigantes, está a ser uma péssima escolha este sinal 😢🤦🏽

Jaack
846
Jaack 2026.07.01 11:58  (modified 2026.07.01 13:52) 
 

Why do you sell at the bottom?

And holding trade with big floating loss 0.01 trade going to -73usd. This increases risk and instability so much. Needs to be readjust the algorithm. 13% DD in one day. I am done with this signal.

beatwalter
1295
beatwalter 2026.06.30 17:36 
 

Works nicely.

Yao Zou
1896
Yao Zou 2026.05.21 06:48 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

2026.07.01 14:30
80% of growth achieved within 14 days. This comprises 4.61% of days out of 304 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.05 18:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.04 11:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.03 03:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.02 14:03
80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 4.73% of days out of 275 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.02 09:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.28 14:13
80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 4.81% of days out of 270 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.28 13:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.23 14:57
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.68% of days out of 235 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.22 22:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.22 06:12
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.7% of days out of 234 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.21 21:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.21 15:02
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.72% of days out of 233 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.19 22:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.31 19:32
No swaps are charged
2026.03.31 19:32
No swaps are charged
2026.03.31 12:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.31 11:28
No swaps are charged
2026.03.31 11:28
No swaps are charged
2026.03.31 11:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Precise Pair Trading Pro
50 USD per month
452%
14
35K
USD
1.3K
EUR
49
98%
758
58%
8%
1.42
1.35
EUR
24%
1:30
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

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