- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
758
Profit Trades:
443 (58.44%)
Loss Trades:
315 (41.56%)
Best trade:
73.84 EUR
Worst trade:
-173.17 EUR
Gross Profit:
3 442.89 EUR (275 827 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 416.70 EUR (174 946 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (11.21 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
99.04 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
8.19%
Max deposit load:
98.93%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.70
Long Trades:
376 (49.60%)
Short Trades:
382 (50.40%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
1.35 EUR
Average Profit:
7.77 EUR
Average Loss:
-7.67 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-5.69 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-174.43 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
15.73%
Annual Forecast:
190.89%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.16 EUR
Maximal:
277.48 EUR (20.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.84% (76.57 EUR)
By Equity:
21.22% (67.24 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|385
|XAUUSD
|352
|XAUEUR
|20
|AUDUSD
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|-74
|XAUUSD
|1.3K
|XAUEUR
|-24
|AUDUSD
|0
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-3K
|XAUUSD
|106K
|XAUEUR
|-2.1K
|AUDUSD
|39
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +73.84 EUR
Worst trade: -173 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.21 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.69 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageMarkets-Live 14
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 2
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 2
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageMarkets-Live 13
|0.00 × 17
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.40 × 73
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|0.85 × 27
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.94 × 79
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|0.97 × 332
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.28 × 262
|
OneRoyal-Server
|1.50 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|1.63 × 30
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.64 × 873
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.76 × 139
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|1.79 × 255
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.83 × 357
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.88 × 118
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|1.89 × 83
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.98 × 96
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.00 × 1057
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|2.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|2.09 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.15 × 13
This signal demonstrates the performance of the Expert Advisor that I sell. My goal is not to sell signal subscriptions, which is why the subscription price is set intentionally high.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
452%
14
35K
USD
USD
1.3K
EUR
EUR
49
98%
758
58%
8%
1.42
1.35
EUR
EUR
24%
1:30
Took 2 big stop-losses in July which is unfortunate but these trades happen from time to time. Here the market moves were extremely strong due to geo-political news, I believe this has affected the lot size a lot. Overall the system seems to perform well, it will take time to recover but hopefully will be avoiding these big losses going forward. Don't understand crazy amount of negative reviews, as the balance/profit curves, or trades do show losses sometimes, which is a part of the trading with this EA (as it's not martingale or grid which has a smooth curves but ruins the account some day).
uma das piores estrategias do mql5. Taxa de assertividade MUITO baixa e relacao risco retorno horrivel! Quando ganha ganha 1-2% e quando perde perde 10-15%. Pessimo negociador!
-173 :))) die. We are die together. You are lost 173 usd , Sock. Stupid ea
I don't understand why a strategy with a high position would set its stop loss so far away. Previous stop losses I've tracked were only around 1-2%, but recently they've gone up to 10%. What caused the signal creator to change the risk level like that?
Perdas gigantes, está a ser uma péssima escolha este sinal 😢🤦🏽
Why do you sell at the bottom?
And holding trade with big floating loss 0.01 trade going to -73usd. This increases risk and instability so much. Needs to be readjust the algorithm. 13% DD in one day. I am done with this signal.
Works nicely.
欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu