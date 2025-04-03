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Ivan Maruschak

Greezly Bot Pro Trade

Ivan Maruschak
Ivan Maruschak

Ivan Maruschak

3 主题 3 评论
0条评论
可靠性
71
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 124%
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
1:500
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
3 519
盈利交易:
2 736 (77.74%)
亏损交易:
783 (22.25%)
最好交易:
246.33 USD
最差交易:
-50.24 USD
毛利:
4 776.63 USD (234 261 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2 922.00 USD (206 662 pips)
最大连续赢利:
35 (16.87 USD)
最大连续盈利:
315.28 USD (8)
夏普比率:
0.06
交易活动:
94.15%
最大入金加载:
35.36%
最近交易:
9 几小时前
每周交易:
15
平均持有时间:
10 小时
采收率:
6.60
长期交易:
1 855 (52.71%)
短期交易:
1 664 (47.29%)
利润因子:
1.63
预期回报:
0.53 USD
平均利润:
1.75 USD
平均损失:
-3.73 USD
最大连续失误:
10 (-246.90 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-281.19 USD (9)
每月增长:
1.56%
年度预测:
18.93%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
89.25 USD
最大值:
281.19 USD (10.63%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
11.24% (178.62 USD)
净值:
36.47% (579.71 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD 3519
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD 1.9K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD 28K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +246.33 USD
最差交易: -50 USD
最大连续赢利: 8
最大连续失误: 9
最大连续盈利: +16.87 USD
最大连续亏损: -246.90 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

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0.00 × 1
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0.00 × 16
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0.00 × 5
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0.00 × 4
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-13
0.00 × 1
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0.00 × 1
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0.09 × 11
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.11 × 9
ICMarkets-Live01
0.13 × 45
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0.17 × 6
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.27 × 176
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0.30 × 10
DNAMarkets-Real-5
0.35 × 91
DooPrime-Live 4
0.37 × 67
DooPrime-Live 2
0.45 × 76
ICMarkets-Live14
0.49 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.57 × 21
VantageInternational-Live 7
0.60 × 10
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
0.61 × 809
ThreeTrader-Demo
0.63 × 960
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.67 × 29426
TradeMaxGlobal-Live9
0.68 × 169
315 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

LEGENDARY EUR/USD BOT

A Classic of Algorithmic Trading

Instrument: EUR/USD
Average Monthly Return: 3–7%
Type: Proven trading bot

This is not an experiment and not a short-term hype product.
This is a legendary trading system that has been generating profits for its users for years and has proven its efficiency across different market conditions.

💎 About the System

The bot trades the world’s most liquid currency pair — EUR/USD.
Its strength lies in consistency, discipline, and strict strategy execution, not in risky or chaotic trading.

This is a solution chosen by:

  • investors focused on long-term capital growth,

  • traders who value predictability and control,

  • users who understand the power of algorithmic trading.

📈 Performance

  • 3–7% average monthly return

  • Thousands of trades executed with a single logic

  • Successfully adapted to multiple market cycles

  • A solid history of real profits for many users

This bot has already generated significant profits for its owners and continues to perform today.

🔹 Why This Bot

✔ Time-tested strategy
✔ Trades one of the most stable currency pairs
✔ No emotional decisions
✔ Designed for steady and controlled growth

🔹 Who It’s For

  • Those looking for a reliable trading tool

  • Investors who prefer stability over hype

  • Traders who value systematic market execution

    https://t.me/greezlysignals


没有评论
2026.04.01 14:46
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.31 13:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.30 17:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.19 15:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.11 15:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.03 15:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.04 15:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.03 14:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.09 14:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.09 12:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.04 13:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 14:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.01 16:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.29 09:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.28 15:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.28 13:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.28 07:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.28 02:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.28 00:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.27 23:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Greezly Bot Pro Trade
每月30 USD
124%
0
0
USD
3.4K
USD
71
100%
3 519
77%
94%
1.63
0.53
USD
36%
1:500
复制

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