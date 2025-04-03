- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|3519
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|EURUSD
|1.9K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|EURUSD
|28K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
TitanFX-03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 16
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live01
|0.00 × 5
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 4
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-13
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.09 × 11
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.11 × 9
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.13 × 45
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.17 × 6
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.27 × 176
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.30 × 10
|
DNAMarkets-Real-5
|0.35 × 91
|
DooPrime-Live 4
|0.37 × 67
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.45 × 76
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.49 × 53
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.57 × 21
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|0.60 × 10
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.61 × 809
|
ThreeTrader-Demo
|0.63 × 960
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.67 × 29426
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live9
|0.68 × 169
LEGENDARY EUR/USD BOT
A Classic of Algorithmic Trading
Instrument: EUR/USD
Average Monthly Return: 3–7%
Type: Proven trading bot
This is not an experiment and not a short-term hype product.
This is a legendary trading system that has been generating profits for its users for years and has proven its efficiency across different market conditions.
💎 About the System
The bot trades the world’s most liquid currency pair — EUR/USD.
Its strength lies in consistency, discipline, and strict strategy execution, not in risky or chaotic trading.
This is a solution chosen by:
-
investors focused on long-term capital growth,
-
traders who value predictability and control,
-
users who understand the power of algorithmic trading.
📈 Performance
-
3–7% average monthly return
-
Thousands of trades executed with a single logic
-
Successfully adapted to multiple market cycles
-
A solid history of real profits for many users
This bot has already generated significant profits for its owners and continues to perform today.
🔹 Why This Bot
✔ Time-tested strategy
✔ Trades one of the most stable currency pairs
✔ No emotional decisions
✔ Designed for steady and controlled growth
🔹 Who It’s For
-
Those looking for a reliable trading tool
-
Investors who prefer stability over hype
-
Traders who value systematic market execution
https://t.me/greezlysignals
USD
USD
USD