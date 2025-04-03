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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Greezly Bot Pro Trade
Ivan Maruschak

Greezly Bot Pro Trade

Ivan Maruschak
Ivan Maruschak

Ivan Maruschak

3 topics 3 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
70 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 123%
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 511
Profit Trades:
2 730 (77.75%)
Loss Trades:
781 (22.24%)
Best trade:
246.33 USD
Worst trade:
-50.24 USD
Gross Profit:
4 770.90 USD (233 654 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 919.79 USD (206 455 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (16.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
315.28 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
94.15%
Max deposit load:
35.36%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.58
Long Trades:
1 855 (52.83%)
Short Trades:
1 656 (47.17%)
Profit Factor:
1.63
Expected Payoff:
0.53 USD
Average Profit:
1.75 USD
Average Loss:
-3.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-246.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-281.19 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
1.64%
Annual Forecast:
21.06%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
89.25 USD
Maximal:
281.19 USD (10.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.24% (178.62 USD)
By Equity:
36.47% (579.71 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 3511
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 1.9K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 27K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +246.33 USD
Worst trade: -50 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -246.90 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TitanFX-03
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 16
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live01
0.00 × 5
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 4
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-13
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.09 × 11
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.11 × 9
ICMarkets-Live01
0.13 × 45
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.17 × 6
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.27 × 176
FXCC1-Live
0.30 × 10
DNAMarkets-Real-5
0.35 × 91
DooPrime-Live 4
0.37 × 67
DooPrime-Live 2
0.45 × 76
ICMarkets-Live14
0.49 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.57 × 21
VantageInternational-Live 7
0.60 × 10
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
0.61 × 809
ThreeTrader-Demo
0.63 × 960
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.67 × 29426
TradeMaxGlobal-Live9
0.68 × 169
315 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

LEGENDARY EUR/USD BOT

A Classic of Algorithmic Trading

Instrument: EUR/USD
Average Monthly Return: 3–7%
Type: Proven trading bot

This is not an experiment and not a short-term hype product.
This is a legendary trading system that has been generating profits for its users for years and has proven its efficiency across different market conditions.

💎 About the System

The bot trades the world’s most liquid currency pair — EUR/USD.
Its strength lies in consistency, discipline, and strict strategy execution, not in risky or chaotic trading.

This is a solution chosen by:

  • investors focused on long-term capital growth,

  • traders who value predictability and control,

  • users who understand the power of algorithmic trading.

📈 Performance

  • 3–7% average monthly return

  • Thousands of trades executed with a single logic

  • Successfully adapted to multiple market cycles

  • A solid history of real profits for many users

This bot has already generated significant profits for its owners and continues to perform today.

🔹 Why This Bot

✔ Time-tested strategy
✔ Trades one of the most stable currency pairs
✔ No emotional decisions
✔ Designed for steady and controlled growth

🔹 Who It’s For

  • Those looking for a reliable trading tool

  • Investors who prefer stability over hype

  • Traders who value systematic market execution

    https://t.me/greezlysignals


No reviews
2026.04.01 14:46
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.31 13:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.30 17:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.19 15:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.11 15:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.03 15:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.04 15:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.03 14:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.09 14:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.09 12:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.04 13:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 14:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.01 16:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.29 09:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.28 15:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.28 13:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.28 07:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.28 02:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.28 00:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.27 23:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Greezly Bot Pro Trade
30 USD per month
123%
0
0
USD
3.4K
USD
70
100%
3 511
77%
94%
1.63
0.53
USD
36%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.