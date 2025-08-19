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XTRE: BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Durat

48.72 USD 0.03 (0.06%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日XTRE汇率已更改0.06%。当日，交易品种以低点48.72和高点48.74进行交易。

关注BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Durat动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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XTRE新闻

常见问题解答

XTRE股票今天的价格是多少？

BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Durat股票今天的定价为48.72。它在48.72 - 48.74范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为48.69，交易量达到21。XTRE的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Durat股票是否支付股息？

BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Durat目前的价值为48.72。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-2.36%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪XTRE走势。

如何购买XTRE股票？

您可以以48.72的当前价格购买BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Durat股票。订单通常设置在48.72或49.02附近，而21和-0.02%显示市场活动。立即关注XTRE的实时图表更新。

如何投资XTRE股票？

投资BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Durat需要考虑年度范围48.64 - 50.14和当前价格48.72。许多人在以48.72或49.02下订单之前，会比较0.12%和。实时查看XTRE价格图表，了解每日变化。

BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Durat股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Durat的最高价格是50.14。在48.64 - 50.14内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Durat的绩效。

BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Durat股票的最低价格是多少？

BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Durat（XTRE）的最低价格为48.64。将其与当前的48.72和48.64 - 50.14进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看XTRE在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

XTRE股票是什么时候拆分的？

BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Durat历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、48.69和-2.36%中可见。

日范围
48.72 48.74
年范围
48.64 50.14
前一天收盘价
48.69
开盘价
48.73
卖价
48.72
买价
49.02
最低价
48.72
最高价
48.74
交易量
21
日变化
0.06%
月变化
0.12%
6个月变化
-2.36%
年变化
-2.36%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%