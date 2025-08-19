XTRE: BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Durat
今日XTRE汇率已更改0.06%。当日，交易品种以低点48.72和高点48.74进行交易。
关注BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Durat动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XTRE新闻
- Japan Bonds Tell Global Repricing Story
- U.S. Money Markets: Circumstances Augur For Terming Out
- Record U.S. Stocks: Disconnect Or Not?
- Persistent Inflation Constrains Policy
- Treasury Yields Snapshot: April 24, 2026
- Is The War Really Reaching Its End? Assets Bounce Despite Oil Rally – Market Check
- War And Bonds
- The War And Rates: Flashing Amber - Let’s Avoid Red
- How Does Debt Move Through The Global Financial System?
- Income Investing In 2026: Balancing Bonds, Small Caps, And MLPs
- Compounding Opportunity
- Multi-Asset 2026 Outlook: Navigating Key Controversies
- A Quick Uptake On The Bond Year 2025
- Multi-Asset Income Outlook: 3 Key Questions For 2026
- The Fed Cuts, But Confidence Wavers: Our Outlook
- Rates Spark: The Drama Is In The Plumbing
- Rates Spark: Fed And ECB In A Good Place
- Duration In Motion: Dynamic Strategies For Today’s Market
- Fixed-Income Outlook: 6 Strategies For Harvest Time
- U.S. Money Markets: Stability In Bank Reserves, But Changes Are Coming
常见问题解答
XTRE股票今天的价格是多少？
BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Durat股票今天的定价为48.72。它在48.72 - 48.74范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为48.69，交易量达到21。XTRE的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Durat股票是否支付股息？
BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Durat目前的价值为48.72。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-2.36%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪XTRE走势。
如何购买XTRE股票？
您可以以48.72的当前价格购买BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Durat股票。订单通常设置在48.72或49.02附近，而21和-0.02%显示市场活动。立即关注XTRE的实时图表更新。
如何投资XTRE股票？
投资BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Durat需要考虑年度范围48.64 - 50.14和当前价格48.72。许多人在以48.72或49.02下订单之前，会比较0.12%和。实时查看XTRE价格图表，了解每日变化。
BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Durat股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Durat的最高价格是50.14。在48.64 - 50.14内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Durat的绩效。
BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Durat股票的最低价格是多少？
BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Durat（XTRE）的最低价格为48.64。将其与当前的48.72和48.64 - 50.14进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看XTRE在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
XTRE股票是什么时候拆分的？
BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Durat历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、48.69和-2.36%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 48.69
- 开盘价
- 48.73
- 卖价
- 48.72
- 买价
- 49.02
- 最低价
- 48.72
- 最高价
- 48.74
- 交易量
- 21
- 日变化
- 0.06%
- 月变化
- 0.12%
- 6个月变化
- -2.36%
- 年变化
- -2.36%
- 实际值
- 0.0%
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.1%
- 实际值
- 0.2%
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.4%
- 实际值
- 209 K
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 200 K
- 实际值
- 1.777 M
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.799 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%