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XTRE: BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Durat
XTRE exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.75 and at a high of 48.79.
Follow BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Durat dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XTRE News
- Japan Bonds Tell Global Repricing Story
- U.S. Money Markets: Circumstances Augur For Terming Out
- Record U.S. Stocks: Disconnect Or Not?
- Persistent Inflation Constrains Policy
- Treasury Yields Snapshot: April 24, 2026
- Is The War Really Reaching Its End? Assets Bounce Despite Oil Rally – Market Check
- War And Bonds
- The War And Rates: Flashing Amber - Let’s Avoid Red
- How Does Debt Move Through The Global Financial System?
- Income Investing In 2026: Balancing Bonds, Small Caps, And MLPs
- Compounding Opportunity
- Multi-Asset 2026 Outlook: Navigating Key Controversies
- A Quick Uptake On The Bond Year 2025
- Multi-Asset Income Outlook: 3 Key Questions For 2026
- The Fed Cuts, But Confidence Wavers: Our Outlook
- Rates Spark: The Drama Is In The Plumbing
- Rates Spark: Fed And ECB In A Good Place
- Duration In Motion: Dynamic Strategies For Today’s Market
- Fixed-Income Outlook: 6 Strategies For Harvest Time
- U.S. Money Markets: Stability In Bank Reserves, But Changes Are Coming
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XTRE stock price today?
BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Durat stock is priced at 48.77 today. It trades within 48.75 - 48.79, yesterday's close was 48.70, and trading volume reached 24. The live price chart of XTRE shows these updates.
Does BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Durat stock pay dividends?
BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Durat is currently valued at 48.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.26% and USD. View the chart live to track XTRE movements.
How to buy XTRE stock?
You can buy BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Durat shares at the current price of 48.77. Orders are usually placed near 48.77 or 49.07, while 24 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow XTRE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XTRE stock?
Investing in BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Durat involves considering the yearly range 48.64 - 50.14 and current price 48.77. Many compare 0.23% and -2.26% before placing orders at 48.77 or 49.07. Explore the XTRE price chart live with daily changes.
What are BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Durat stock highest prices?
The highest price of BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Durat in the past year was 50.14. Within 48.64 - 50.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.70 helps spot resistance levels. Track BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Durat performance using the live chart.
What are BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Durat stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Durat (XTRE) over the year was 48.64. Comparing it with the current 48.77 and 48.64 - 50.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XTRE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XTRE stock split?
BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Durat has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.70, and -2.26% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 48.70
- Open
- 48.79
- Bid
- 48.77
- Ask
- 49.07
- Low
- 48.75
- High
- 48.79
- Volume
- 24
- Daily Change
- 0.14%
- Month Change
- 0.23%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.26%
- Year Change
- -2.26%