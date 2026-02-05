WEBL: 3倍做多互联网指数ETF-Direxion
今日WEBL汇率已更改-2.89%。当日，交易品种以低点29.18和高点30.59进行交易。
关注3倍做多互联网指数ETF-Direxion动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WEBL新闻
- Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Intraday Levels: Memorandum Finalized, Agreement Still Pending
- Better Late Than Never
- Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Intraday Outlook - Markets Stumble From Renewed Iran Tensions
- Midterm Elections Haven’t Radically Changed Economic Growth
- New Era For Fed? Looking Back On Kevin Warsh's U.S. Senate Hearing And Market Reactions
- S&P 500 To 7,000 And Nasdaq 100 Points To ATH: Are Markets Getting Ahead Of Themselves?
- Dow Jones And U.S. Stock Market Outlook: Fragile Optimism Stands In Equities; What's Next?
- US Stock Market Outlook: Prudent Optimism In Wall Street As U.S.-Iran Talks Could Confirm
- Head And Shoulders In WTI - Is Rally Over For Crude Oil? Stock Markets Mixed Ahead Of FOMC
- FOMC Meeting Preview: A ‘Hawkish Hold’ As Geopolitical Risk And Stagflation Fears Rise
- Stocks Tumble After Chaotic NFP And Oil Action - Dow Jones And U.S. Index Outlook
- Dow Jones And U.S. Index Outlook: Stocks Get Caught In The Crossfire
- Dow Jones And U.S. Stocks Outlook: War Begins, Wall Street Unfazed (For Now!)
- Perfect 10?
- Dow Jones U.S. Index Outlook: U.S. Stocks Rebound After Gap Down; Month-End Flows Incoming
- Nasdaq And U.S. Index Outlook: Stock Markets Tumble; The Great Tech Fake Out
- Dow Jones And U.S. Index Outlook: Nasdaq And Tech Lead A Market Rebound
- Dow Jones And U.S. Index Outlook: Stocks Explode Despite War Rumors, A Bull Trap?
- Dow Jones And U.S. Index Outlook: Traders Are Looking For Direction
- Dow Jones And U.S. Index Outlook: Some CPI Morning Bullishness
- Dow Jones And U.S. Index Outlook: Hawkish NFP Sends Stocks Lower
- NFP Preview: Benchmark Revisions, Fate Of March Rate Cut, Implications For DXY, Dow Jones
- Stock Markets And Tech Sector Breathe Again – Dow Jones To New All-Time Highs!
- Another Red Wave - Dow Jones And Nasdaq Higher Time Frame Outlook
常见问题解答
WEBL股票今天的价格是多少？
3倍做多互联网指数ETF-Direxion股票今天的定价为29.57。它在29.18 - 30.59范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为30.45，交易量达到129。WEBL的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
3倍做多互联网指数ETF-Direxion股票是否支付股息？
3倍做多互联网指数ETF-Direxion目前的价值为29.57。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-0.14%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪WEBL走势。
如何购买WEBL股票？
您可以以29.57的当前价格购买3倍做多互联网指数ETF-Direxion股票。订单通常设置在29.57或29.87附近，而129和-2.41%显示市场活动。立即关注WEBL的实时图表更新。
如何投资WEBL股票？
投资3倍做多互联网指数ETF-Direxion需要考虑年度范围14.93 - 35.24和当前价格29.57。许多人在以29.57或29.87下订单之前，会比较13.43%和。实时查看WEBL价格图表，了解每日变化。
3倍做多互联网指数ETF-Direxion股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，3倍做多互联网指数ETF-Direxion的最高价格是35.24。在14.93 - 35.24内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪3倍做多互联网指数ETF-Direxion的绩效。
3倍做多互联网指数ETF-Direxion股票的最低价格是多少？
3倍做多互联网指数ETF-Direxion（WEBL）的最低价格为14.93。将其与当前的29.57和14.93 - 35.24进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看WEBL在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
WEBL股票是什么时候拆分的？
3倍做多互联网指数ETF-Direxion历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、30.45和-0.14%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 30.45
- 开盘价
- 30.30
- 卖价
- 29.57
- 买价
- 29.87
- 最低价
- 29.18
- 最高价
- 30.59
- 交易量
- 129
- 日变化
- -2.89%
- 月变化
- 13.43%
- 6个月变化
- 62.47%
- 年变化
- -0.14%
- 实际值
- 0.0%
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.1%
- 实际值
- 0.2%
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.4%
- 实际值
- 209 K
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 200 K
- 实际值
- 1.777 M
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.799 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%