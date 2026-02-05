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WEBL: 3倍做多互联网指数ETF-Direxion

29.57 USD 0.88 (2.89%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日WEBL汇率已更改-2.89%。当日，交易品种以低点29.18和高点30.59进行交易。

关注3倍做多互联网指数ETF-Direxion动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WEBL新闻

常见问题解答

WEBL股票今天的价格是多少？

3倍做多互联网指数ETF-Direxion股票今天的定价为29.57。它在29.18 - 30.59范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为30.45，交易量达到129。WEBL的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

3倍做多互联网指数ETF-Direxion股票是否支付股息？

3倍做多互联网指数ETF-Direxion目前的价值为29.57。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-0.14%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪WEBL走势。

如何购买WEBL股票？

您可以以29.57的当前价格购买3倍做多互联网指数ETF-Direxion股票。订单通常设置在29.57或29.87附近，而129和-2.41%显示市场活动。立即关注WEBL的实时图表更新。

如何投资WEBL股票？

投资3倍做多互联网指数ETF-Direxion需要考虑年度范围14.93 - 35.24和当前价格29.57。许多人在以29.57或29.87下订单之前，会比较13.43%和。实时查看WEBL价格图表，了解每日变化。

3倍做多互联网指数ETF-Direxion股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，3倍做多互联网指数ETF-Direxion的最高价格是35.24。在14.93 - 35.24内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪3倍做多互联网指数ETF-Direxion的绩效。

3倍做多互联网指数ETF-Direxion股票的最低价格是多少？

3倍做多互联网指数ETF-Direxion（WEBL）的最低价格为14.93。将其与当前的29.57和14.93 - 35.24进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看WEBL在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

WEBL股票是什么时候拆分的？

3倍做多互联网指数ETF-Direxion历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、30.45和-0.14%中可见。

日范围
29.18 30.59
年范围
14.93 35.24
前一天收盘价
30.45
开盘价
30.30
卖价
29.57
买价
29.87
最低价
29.18
最高价
30.59
交易量
129
日变化
-2.89%
月变化
13.43%
6个月变化
62.47%
年变化
-0.14%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%