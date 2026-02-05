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WEBL: Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares

29.37 USD 1.73 (6.26%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WEBL exchange rate has changed by 6.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.96 and at a high of 29.76.

Follow Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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WEBL News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is WEBL stock price today?

Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares stock is priced at 29.37 today. It trades within 28.96 - 29.76, yesterday's close was 27.64, and trading volume reached 211. The live price chart of WEBL shows these updates.

Does Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares stock pay dividends?

Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares is currently valued at 29.37. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.81% and USD. View the chart live to track WEBL movements.

How to buy WEBL stock?

You can buy Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares shares at the current price of 29.37. Orders are usually placed near 29.37 or 29.67, while 211 and 0.58% show market activity. Follow WEBL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into WEBL stock?

Investing in Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares involves considering the yearly range 14.93 - 35.24 and current price 29.37. Many compare 12.66% and 61.37% before placing orders at 29.37 or 29.67. Explore the WEBL price chart live with daily changes.

What are Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares in the past year was 35.24. Within 14.93 - 35.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.64 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares performance using the live chart.

What are Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (WEBL) over the year was 14.93. Comparing it with the current 29.37 and 14.93 - 35.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WEBL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did WEBL stock split?

Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.64, and -0.81% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
28.96 29.76
Year Range
14.93 35.24
Previous Close
27.64
Open
29.20
Bid
29.37
Ask
29.67
Low
28.96
High
29.76
Volume
211
Daily Change
6.26%
Month Change
12.66%
6 Months Change
61.37%
Year Change
-0.81%
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