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WEBL: Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares
WEBL exchange rate has changed by 6.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.96 and at a high of 29.76.
Follow Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WEBL News
- Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Intraday Levels: Memorandum Finalized, Agreement Still Pending
- Better Late Than Never
- Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Intraday Outlook - Markets Stumble From Renewed Iran Tensions
- Midterm Elections Haven’t Radically Changed Economic Growth
- New Era For Fed? Looking Back On Kevin Warsh's U.S. Senate Hearing And Market Reactions
- S&P 500 To 7,000 And Nasdaq 100 Points To ATH: Are Markets Getting Ahead Of Themselves?
- Dow Jones And U.S. Stock Market Outlook: Fragile Optimism Stands In Equities; What's Next?
- US Stock Market Outlook: Prudent Optimism In Wall Street As U.S.-Iran Talks Could Confirm
- Head And Shoulders In WTI - Is Rally Over For Crude Oil? Stock Markets Mixed Ahead Of FOMC
- FOMC Meeting Preview: A ‘Hawkish Hold’ As Geopolitical Risk And Stagflation Fears Rise
- Stocks Tumble After Chaotic NFP And Oil Action - Dow Jones And U.S. Index Outlook
- Dow Jones And U.S. Index Outlook: Stocks Get Caught In The Crossfire
- Dow Jones And U.S. Stocks Outlook: War Begins, Wall Street Unfazed (For Now!)
- Perfect 10?
- Dow Jones U.S. Index Outlook: U.S. Stocks Rebound After Gap Down; Month-End Flows Incoming
- Nasdaq And U.S. Index Outlook: Stock Markets Tumble; The Great Tech Fake Out
- Dow Jones And U.S. Index Outlook: Nasdaq And Tech Lead A Market Rebound
- Dow Jones And U.S. Index Outlook: Stocks Explode Despite War Rumors, A Bull Trap?
- Dow Jones And U.S. Index Outlook: Traders Are Looking For Direction
- Dow Jones And U.S. Index Outlook: Some CPI Morning Bullishness
- Dow Jones And U.S. Index Outlook: Hawkish NFP Sends Stocks Lower
- NFP Preview: Benchmark Revisions, Fate Of March Rate Cut, Implications For DXY, Dow Jones
- Stock Markets And Tech Sector Breathe Again – Dow Jones To New All-Time Highs!
- Another Red Wave - Dow Jones And Nasdaq Higher Time Frame Outlook
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WEBL stock price today?
Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares stock is priced at 29.37 today. It trades within 28.96 - 29.76, yesterday's close was 27.64, and trading volume reached 211. The live price chart of WEBL shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares is currently valued at 29.37. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.81% and USD. View the chart live to track WEBL movements.
How to buy WEBL stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares shares at the current price of 29.37. Orders are usually placed near 29.37 or 29.67, while 211 and 0.58% show market activity. Follow WEBL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WEBL stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares involves considering the yearly range 14.93 - 35.24 and current price 29.37. Many compare 12.66% and 61.37% before placing orders at 29.37 or 29.67. Explore the WEBL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares in the past year was 35.24. Within 14.93 - 35.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.64 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (WEBL) over the year was 14.93. Comparing it with the current 29.37 and 14.93 - 35.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WEBL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WEBL stock split?
Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.64, and -0.81% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.64
- Open
- 29.20
- Bid
- 29.37
- Ask
- 29.67
- Low
- 28.96
- High
- 29.76
- Volume
- 211
- Daily Change
- 6.26%
- Month Change
- 12.66%
- 6 Months Change
- 61.37%
- Year Change
- -0.81%