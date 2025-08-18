WDI: Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest
今日WDI汇率已更改0.46%。当日，交易品种以低点13.11和高点13.22进行交易。
关注Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WDI新闻
- WDI: The Yield Isn't Worth the Risk (NYSE:WDI)
- Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Q1 2026 Commentary
- TSI CEF: Not Well-Positioned For The Current Environment, And NAV Is Declining
- ARDC: Buy This High-Yield Dynamic Credit Fund Before The Sale Ends (NYSE:ARDC)
- WDI: Collect High-Yield Income From This Discounted, Diversified Fixed Income Fund
- 7 High-Yield Fixed Income CEFs Trading At Wide Discounts
- Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Q4 2025 Commentary (WDI)
- Closed-End Funds: My Top 10 Holdings February 2026
- BIT: Continual NAV Destruction Amidst A Potentially Tough Environment (NYSE:BIT)
- YYY: Fund Of Funds With 12% Yield And Asset Erosion (NYSEARCA:YYY)
- BTZ: Fed Cuts By 25 Basis Points, But Don't Blindly Jump In
- WDI CEF: Good For Income And Bear Markets (NYSE:WDI)
- The Chemist's Triple-Factor Closed-End Fund Report, October 2025
- Model Portfolio For Income, October 2025
- WDI: Solid Fund Being Weighted Down By Higher Interest Rates (NYSE:WDI)
- JHI CEF: A Reasonable Bond Fund, But Hard To See Any Catalyst For Bonds
- WDI: Multisector Coupons In HY (NYSE:WDI)
常见问题解答
WDI股票今天的价格是多少？
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票今天的定价为13.18。它在13.11 - 13.22范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为13.12，交易量达到351。WDI的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票是否支付股息？
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest目前的价值为13.18。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-12.07%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪WDI走势。
如何购买WDI股票？
您可以以13.18的当前价格购买Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票。订单通常设置在13.18或13.48附近，而351和0.23%显示市场活动。立即关注WDI的实时图表更新。
如何投资WDI股票？
投资Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest需要考虑年度范围12.92 - 15.28和当前价格13.18。许多人在以13.18或13.48下订单之前，会比较0.92%和。实时查看WDI价格图表，了解每日变化。
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest的最高价格是15.28。在12.92 - 15.28内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest的绩效。
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票的最低价格是多少？
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest（WDI）的最低价格为12.92。将其与当前的13.18和12.92 - 15.28进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看WDI在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
WDI股票是什么时候拆分的？
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、13.12和-12.07%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 13.12
- 开盘价
- 13.15
- 卖价
- 13.18
- 买价
- 13.48
- 最低价
- 13.11
- 最高价
- 13.22
- 交易量
- 351
- 日变化
- 0.46%
- 月变化
- 0.92%
- 6个月变化
- -5.72%
- 年变化
- -12.07%
- 实际值
- 0.0%
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.1%
- 实际值
- 0.2%
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.4%
- 实际值
- 209 K
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 200 K
- 实际值
- 1.777 M
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.799 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%