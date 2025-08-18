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WDI: Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest

13.18 USD 0.06 (0.46%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日WDI汇率已更改0.46%。当日，交易品种以低点13.11和高点13.22进行交易。

关注Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WDI新闻

常见问题解答

WDI股票今天的价格是多少？

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票今天的定价为13.18。它在13.11 - 13.22范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为13.12，交易量达到351。WDI的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票是否支付股息？

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest目前的价值为13.18。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-12.07%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪WDI走势。

如何购买WDI股票？

您可以以13.18的当前价格购买Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票。订单通常设置在13.18或13.48附近，而351和0.23%显示市场活动。立即关注WDI的实时图表更新。

如何投资WDI股票？

投资Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest需要考虑年度范围12.92 - 15.28和当前价格13.18。许多人在以13.18或13.48下订单之前，会比较0.92%和。实时查看WDI价格图表，了解每日变化。

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest的最高价格是15.28。在12.92 - 15.28内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest的绩效。

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票的最低价格是多少？

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest（WDI）的最低价格为12.92。将其与当前的13.18和12.92 - 15.28进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看WDI在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

WDI股票是什么时候拆分的？

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、13.12和-12.07%中可见。

日范围
13.11 13.22
年范围
12.92 15.28
前一天收盘价
13.12
开盘价
13.15
卖价
13.18
买价
13.48
最低价
13.11
最高价
13.22
交易量
351
日变化
0.46%
月变化
0.92%
6个月变化
-5.72%
年变化
-12.07%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%