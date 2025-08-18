- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
WDI: Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest
WDI exchange rate has changed by 0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.07 and at a high of 13.19.
Follow Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WDI News
- WDI: The Yield Isn't Worth the Risk (NYSE:WDI)
- Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Q1 2026 Commentary
- TSI CEF: Not Well-Positioned For The Current Environment, And NAV Is Declining
- ARDC: Buy This High-Yield Dynamic Credit Fund Before The Sale Ends (NYSE:ARDC)
- WDI: Collect High-Yield Income From This Discounted, Diversified Fixed Income Fund
- 7 High-Yield Fixed Income CEFs Trading At Wide Discounts
- Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Q4 2025 Commentary (WDI)
- Closed-End Funds: My Top 10 Holdings February 2026
- BIT: Continual NAV Destruction Amidst A Potentially Tough Environment (NYSE:BIT)
- YYY: Fund Of Funds With 12% Yield And Asset Erosion (NYSEARCA:YYY)
- BTZ: Fed Cuts By 25 Basis Points, But Don't Blindly Jump In
- WDI CEF: Good For Income And Bear Markets (NYSE:WDI)
- The Chemist's Triple-Factor Closed-End Fund Report, October 2025
- Model Portfolio For Income, October 2025
- WDI: Solid Fund Being Weighted Down By Higher Interest Rates (NYSE:WDI)
- JHI CEF: A Reasonable Bond Fund, But Hard To See Any Catalyst For Bonds
- WDI: Multisector Coupons In HY (NYSE:WDI)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WDI stock price today?
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 13.13 today. It trades within 13.07 - 13.19, yesterday's close was 13.09, and trading volume reached 335. The live price chart of WDI shows these updates.
Does Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 13.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -12.41% and USD. View the chart live to track WDI movements.
How to buy WDI stock?
You can buy Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 13.13. Orders are usually placed near 13.13 or 13.43, while 335 and 0.38% show market activity. Follow WDI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WDI stock?
Investing in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 12.92 - 15.28 and current price 13.13. Many compare 0.54% and -6.08% before placing orders at 13.13 or 13.43. Explore the WDI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock highest prices?
The highest price of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest in the past year was 15.28. Within 12.92 - 15.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.
What are Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (WDI) over the year was 12.92. Comparing it with the current 13.13 and 12.92 - 15.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WDI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WDI stock split?
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.09, and -12.41% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.09
- Open
- 13.08
- Bid
- 13.13
- Ask
- 13.43
- Low
- 13.07
- High
- 13.19
- Volume
- 335
- Daily Change
- 0.31%
- Month Change
- 0.54%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.08%
- Year Change
- -12.41%