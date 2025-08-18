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WDI: Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest

13.13 USD 0.04 (0.31%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WDI exchange rate has changed by 0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.07 and at a high of 13.19.

Follow Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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WDI News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is WDI stock price today?

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 13.13 today. It trades within 13.07 - 13.19, yesterday's close was 13.09, and trading volume reached 335. The live price chart of WDI shows these updates.

Does Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 13.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -12.41% and USD. View the chart live to track WDI movements.

How to buy WDI stock?

You can buy Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 13.13. Orders are usually placed near 13.13 or 13.43, while 335 and 0.38% show market activity. Follow WDI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into WDI stock?

Investing in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 12.92 - 15.28 and current price 13.13. Many compare 0.54% and -6.08% before placing orders at 13.13 or 13.43. Explore the WDI price chart live with daily changes.

What are Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock highest prices?

The highest price of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest in the past year was 15.28. Within 12.92 - 15.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.

What are Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (WDI) over the year was 12.92. Comparing it with the current 13.13 and 12.92 - 15.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WDI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did WDI stock split?

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.09, and -12.41% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
13.07 13.19
Year Range
12.92 15.28
Previous Close
13.09
Open
13.08
Bid
13.13
Ask
13.43
Low
13.07
High
13.19
Volume
335
Daily Change
0.31%
Month Change
0.54%
6 Months Change
-6.08%
Year Change
-12.41%
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