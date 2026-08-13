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TOUS: T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price Internati

40.00 USD 0.01 (0.03%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日TOUS汇率已更改0.03%。当日，交易品种以低点39.90和高点40.15进行交易。

关注T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price Internati动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

常见问题解答

TOUS股票今天的价格是多少？

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price Internati股票今天的定价为40.00。它在39.90 - 40.15范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为39.99，交易量达到157。TOUS的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price Internati股票是否支付股息？

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price Internati目前的价值为40.00。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注7.04%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪TOUS走势。

如何购买TOUS股票？

您可以以40.00的当前价格购买T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price Internati股票。订单通常设置在40.00或40.30附近，而157和-0.15%显示市场活动。立即关注TOUS的实时图表更新。

如何投资TOUS股票？

投资T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price Internati需要考虑年度范围33.31 - 40.15和当前价格40.00。许多人在以40.00或40.30下订单之前，会比较2.67%和。实时查看TOUS价格图表，了解每日变化。

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price Internati股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price Internati的最高价格是40.15。在33.31 - 40.15内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price Internati的绩效。

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price Internati股票的最低价格是多少？

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price Internati（TOUS）的最低价格为33.31。将其与当前的40.00和33.31 - 40.15进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看TOUS在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

TOUS股票是什么时候拆分的？

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price Internati历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、39.99和7.04%中可见。

日范围
39.90 40.15
年范围
33.31 40.15
前一天收盘价
39.99
开盘价
40.06
卖价
40.00
买价
40.30
最低价
39.90
最高价
40.15
交易量
157
日变化
0.03%
月变化
2.67%
6个月变化
8.20%
年变化
7.04%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%