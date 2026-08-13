TOUS: T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price Internati
今日TOUS汇率已更改0.03%。当日，交易品种以低点39.90和高点40.15进行交易。
关注T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price Internati动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
常见问题解答
TOUS股票今天的价格是多少？
T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price Internati股票今天的定价为40.00。它在39.90 - 40.15范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为39.99，交易量达到157。TOUS的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price Internati股票是否支付股息？
T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price Internati目前的价值为40.00。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注7.04%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪TOUS走势。
如何购买TOUS股票？
您可以以40.00的当前价格购买T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price Internati股票。订单通常设置在40.00或40.30附近，而157和-0.15%显示市场活动。立即关注TOUS的实时图表更新。
如何投资TOUS股票？
投资T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price Internati需要考虑年度范围33.31 - 40.15和当前价格40.00。许多人在以40.00或40.30下订单之前，会比较2.67%和。实时查看TOUS价格图表，了解每日变化。
T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price Internati股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price Internati的最高价格是40.15。在33.31 - 40.15内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price Internati的绩效。
T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price Internati股票的最低价格是多少？
T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price Internati（TOUS）的最低价格为33.31。将其与当前的40.00和33.31 - 40.15进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看TOUS在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
TOUS股票是什么时候拆分的？
T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price Internati历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、39.99和7.04%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 39.99
- 开盘价
- 40.06
- 卖价
- 40.00
- 买价
- 40.30
- 最低价
- 39.90
- 最高价
- 40.15
- 交易量
- 157
- 日变化
- 0.03%
- 月变化
- 2.67%
- 6个月变化
- 8.20%
- 年变化
- 7.04%
- 实际值
- 0.0%
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.1%
- 实际值
- 0.2%
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.4%
- 实际值
- 209 K
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 200 K
- 实际值
- 1.777 M
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.799 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%