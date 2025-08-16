报价部分
货币 / THQ
回到股票

THQ: abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Shares of Beneficial Intere

19.53 USD 0.05 (0.26%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日THQ汇率已更改0.26%。当日，交易品种以低点19.41和高点19.54进行交易。

关注abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Shares of Beneficial Intere动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

THQ新闻

常见问题解答

THQ股票今天的价格是多少？

abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Shares of Beneficial Intere股票今天的定价为19.53。它在19.41 - 19.54范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为19.48，交易量达到302。THQ的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Shares of Beneficial Intere股票是否支付股息？

abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Shares of Beneficial Intere目前的价值为19.53。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注15.29%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪THQ走势。

如何购买THQ股票？

您可以以19.53的当前价格购买abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Shares of Beneficial Intere股票。订单通常设置在19.53或19.83附近，而302和0.57%显示市场活动。立即关注THQ的实时图表更新。

如何投资THQ股票？

投资abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Shares of Beneficial Intere需要考虑年度范围16.28 - 20.39和当前价格19.53。许多人在以19.53或19.83下订单之前，会比较3.83%和。实时查看THQ价格图表，了解每日变化。

abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Shares of Beneficial Intere股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Shares of Beneficial Intere的最高价格是20.39。在16.28 - 20.39内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Shares of Beneficial Intere的绩效。

abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Shares of Beneficial Intere股票的最低价格是多少？

abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Shares of Beneficial Intere（THQ）的最低价格为16.28。将其与当前的19.53和16.28 - 20.39进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看THQ在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

THQ股票是什么时候拆分的？

abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Shares of Beneficial Intere历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、19.48和15.29%中可见。

日范围
19.41 19.54
年范围
16.28 20.39
前一天收盘价
19.48
开盘价
19.42
卖价
19.53
买价
19.83
最低价
19.41
最高价
19.54
交易量
302
日变化
0.26%
月变化
3.83%
6个月变化
1.61%
年变化
15.29%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%