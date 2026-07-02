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SUSC: iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

22.64 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日SUSC汇率已更改0.04%。当日，交易品种以低点22.63和高点22.68进行交易。

关注iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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  • M5
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  • W1
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SUSC新闻

常见问题解答

SUSC股票今天的价格是多少？

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF股票今天的定价为22.64。它在22.63 - 22.68范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为22.63，交易量达到326。SUSC的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF股票是否支付股息？

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF目前的价值为22.64。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-2.08%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪SUSC走势。

如何购买SUSC股票？

您可以以22.64的当前价格购买iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF股票。订单通常设置在22.64或22.94附近，而326和-0.13%显示市场活动。立即关注SUSC的实时图表更新。

如何投资SUSC股票？

投资iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF需要考虑年度范围22.63 - 23.85和当前价格22.64。许多人在以22.64或22.94下订单之前，会比较0.04%和。实时查看SUSC价格图表，了解每日变化。

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF的最高价格是23.85。在22.63 - 23.85内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF的绩效。

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF（SUSC）的最低价格为22.63。将其与当前的22.64和22.63 - 23.85进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看SUSC在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

SUSC股票是什么时候拆分的？

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、22.63和-2.08%中可见。

日范围
22.63 22.68
年范围
22.63 23.85
前一天收盘价
22.63
开盘价
22.67
卖价
22.64
买价
22.94
最低价
22.63
最高价
22.68
交易量
326
日变化
0.04%
月变化
0.04%
6个月变化
-3.50%
年变化
-2.08%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%