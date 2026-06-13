- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SUSC: iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
SUSC exchange rate has changed by 0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.71 and at a high of 22.77.
Follow iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SUSC News
- AI Borrowing Reshapes The Bond Market
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- August Perspective
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- Market Brief: Has The AI Washout Already Done Its Work?
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Credit Market Lens: Still Buying America
- Insurance Midyear Outlook: Finding Value In Tight Markets
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- Why Market Volatility May Be Part Of The Bull Case
- Retail Stays Bullish On Hyperscalers Ahead Of Earnings
- Above The Noise: Look Beyond AI Pullback
- The Credit Market Lens: Rich Spreads, Cheap Treasuries, And An Incomplete Explanation
- Old-Fashioned Bond Math For A New-Fashioned Fed
- Now More Than Ever: The Case For Global Bonds
- The Credit Market Lens: A Higher Bar For Earnings Season
- How SpaceX And AI Spending Are Reshaping Investment Grade Credit
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- The Full Picture: How Factors Work Together In Systematic Fixed Income
- The Week The AI Trade Broke, And Why The Data Says 'Rotation,' Not 'Recession'
- Has The AI Trade Gone Too Far?
- Warsh's Dot-Plot Pivot Recalibrates Duration Risk In Investment-Grade Bonds
- Forget The Macro Narrative, Look At The Cross-Section
- Opportunities Emerge In A Higher-Yield World
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SUSC stock price today?
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF stock is priced at 22.73 today. It trades within 22.71 - 22.77, yesterday's close was 22.69, and trading volume reached 271. The live price chart of SUSC shows these updates.
Does iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 22.73. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.69% and USD. View the chart live to track SUSC movements.
How to buy SUSC stock?
You can buy iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 22.73. Orders are usually placed near 22.73 or 23.03, while 271 and -0.13% show market activity. Follow SUSC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SUSC stock?
Investing in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.63 - 23.85 and current price 22.73. Many compare 0.44% and -3.11% before placing orders at 22.73 or 23.03. Explore the SUSC price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the past year was 23.85. Within 22.63 - 23.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.69 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) over the year was 22.63. Comparing it with the current 22.73 and 22.63 - 23.85 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SUSC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SUSC stock split?
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.69, and -1.69% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.69
- Open
- 22.76
- Bid
- 22.73
- Ask
- 23.03
- Low
- 22.71
- High
- 22.77
- Volume
- 271
- Daily Change
- 0.18%
- Month Change
- 0.44%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.11%
- Year Change
- -1.69%